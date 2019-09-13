GIRLS TENNIS
Calvary Day 6, Westchester Country Day 3
Singles: Dory Keever (W) def. Scottie Bing 6-2, 6-2; Abby Bing (C) def. Kate Leonard 6-0, 6-1; Mary Grace Hicks (C) def. Ava Apple 6-3, 6-4; Cornelia Gou (C) def. Sofia Chodri 4-6, 6-4, tiebreak 10-2; Lisa Liu (C) def. Lucy Heard 6-4, 6-1; Colin Odon (C) def. Claire Smith 6-4, 6-6, tiebreak 7-1.
Doubles: Scottie Bing/Abby Bing (C) def. Dory Keever/Claire Smith 8-4. Kate Leonard/Ava Apple (W) def. Mary Grace Hicks/Colin Odon 8-4. Lisa Liu/Cornelia Gou (C) def. Sofia Chodri/Olivia Beaver 8-4.
BOYS SOCCER
Forsyth Country Day 4, High Point Christian 1
Goals: Forsyth Country Day-Caelan Smith, Caleb Divelbiss, Jordan Skinner, Jesse Gargis; High Point Christian-Evan Foster. Assists: Forsyth Country Day-Jordan Skinner, Jesse Gargis. Shots: Forsyth Country Day 14, High Point Christian 10. Saves: Forsyth Country Day (David Sanchez) 4; High Point Christian (Jake Segars) 4.
Records: Forsyth Country Day 7-2, 3-1 PTAC 3A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.