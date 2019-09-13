GIRLS TENNIS

Calvary Day 6, Westchester Country Day 3

Singles: Dory Keever (W) def. Scottie Bing 6-2, 6-2; Abby Bing (C) def. Kate Leonard 6-0, 6-1; Mary Grace Hicks (C) def. Ava Apple 6-3, 6-4; Cornelia Gou (C) def. Sofia Chodri 4-6, 6-4, tiebreak 10-2; Lisa Liu (C) def. Lucy Heard 6-4, 6-1; Colin Odon (C) def. Claire Smith 6-4, 6-6, tiebreak 7-1.

Doubles: Scottie Bing/Abby Bing (C) def. Dory Keever/Claire Smith 8-4. Kate Leonard/Ava Apple (W) def. Mary Grace Hicks/Colin Odon 8-4. Lisa Liu/Cornelia Gou (C) def. Sofia Chodri/Olivia Beaver 8-4.

BOYS SOCCER

Forsyth Country Day 4, High Point Christian 1

Goals: Forsyth Country Day-Caelan Smith, Caleb Divelbiss, Jordan Skinner, Jesse Gargis; High Point Christian-Evan Foster. Assists: Forsyth Country Day-Jordan Skinner, Jesse Gargis. Shots: Forsyth Country Day 14, High Point Christian 10. Saves: Forsyth Country Day (David Sanchez) 4; High Point Christian (Jake Segars) 4.

Records: Forsyth Country Day 7-2, 3-1 PTAC 3A.

