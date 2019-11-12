2019 Final Poll

RALEIGH — The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of November 12, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 4-A

1. Char. Mlld.Creek (5) (10-0) ;103 ;1

2. Char. Myers Park (2) (11-0) ;98 ;2

3. Richmond County (4) (11-0) ;96 ;3

4. Wake Forest (10-1) ;62 ;5

5. Raleigh Leesville Road (10-0) ;61 ;6

6. West Forsyth (10-1) ;57 ;7

7. Greensboro Grimsley (10-1) ;42 ;8

8. Charlotte Vance (8-2) ;22 ;4

9. Ral. Cardinal Gibbons (9-2) ;17 ;NR

10. Char. Ardrey Kell (10-1) ;12 ;NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: East Forsyth 11. <

Class 3-A

1. Weddington (11) (11-0) ;110 ;1

2. Southern Nash (11-0) ;88 ;4

3. Eastern Alamance (11-0) ;73 ;5

4. Lee County (11-0) ;56 ;3

5. Statesville (11-0) ;54 ;6

6. Havelock (10-1) ;43 ;9

7. Wilm. New Hanover (10-1) ;41 ;8

8. Northwest Cabarrus (10-1) ;38 ;2

9. Clayton Cleveland (10-1) ;24 ;10

10. Kings Mountain (9-2) ;14 ;7

Others receiving 10 or more points: Charlotte Catholic 12, Asheville Reynolds 11, Shelby Crest 11.

Class 2-A

1. Shelby (9) (9-1) ;107 ;1

2. Randleman (2) (10-0) ;89 ;2

3. Reidsville (10-1) ;86 ;3

4. Lenoir Hibriten (10-1) ;64 ;4

5. SW Edgecombe (10-1) ;62 ;5

6. Clinton (9-1) ;51 ;6

7. North Lincoln (10-0) ;40 ;T8

8. Lawndale Burns (9-2) ;34 ;7

9. Burnsville Mtn. Heritage (9-1) ;31 ;T8

10. Anson County (7-3) ;8 ;NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (10) (11-0) ;109 ;1

2. East Surry (11-0) ;98 ;2

3. Robbinsville (1) (11-0) ;84 ;4

4. Edenton Holmes (10-0) ;76 ;3

5. Mitchell County (10-1) ;65 ;6

6. Murphy (9-2) ;48 ;5

7. Swain County (9-2) ;39 ;9

8. Rosewood (10-1) ;35 ;10

9. Princeton (9-1) ;18 ;7

10. Mt. Airy (8-3) ;13 ;8

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem.

