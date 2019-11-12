2019 Final Poll
RALEIGH — The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of November 12, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 4-A
1. Char. Mlld.Creek (5) (10-0) ;103 ;1
2. Char. Myers Park (2) (11-0) ;98 ;2
3. Richmond County (4) (11-0) ;96 ;3
4. Wake Forest (10-1) ;62 ;5
5. Raleigh Leesville Road (10-0) ;61 ;6
6. West Forsyth (10-1) ;57 ;7
7. Greensboro Grimsley (10-1) ;42 ;8
8. Charlotte Vance (8-2) ;22 ;4
9. Ral. Cardinal Gibbons (9-2) ;17 ;NR
10. Char. Ardrey Kell (10-1) ;12 ;NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: East Forsyth 11. <
Class 3-A
1. Weddington (11) (11-0) ;110 ;1
2. Southern Nash (11-0) ;88 ;4
3. Eastern Alamance (11-0) ;73 ;5
4. Lee County (11-0) ;56 ;3
5. Statesville (11-0) ;54 ;6
6. Havelock (10-1) ;43 ;9
7. Wilm. New Hanover (10-1) ;41 ;8
8. Northwest Cabarrus (10-1) ;38 ;2
9. Clayton Cleveland (10-1) ;24 ;10
10. Kings Mountain (9-2) ;14 ;7
Others receiving 10 or more points: Charlotte Catholic 12, Asheville Reynolds 11, Shelby Crest 11.
Class 2-A
1. Shelby (9) (9-1) ;107 ;1
2. Randleman (2) (10-0) ;89 ;2
3. Reidsville (10-1) ;86 ;3
4. Lenoir Hibriten (10-1) ;64 ;4
5. SW Edgecombe (10-1) ;62 ;5
6. Clinton (9-1) ;51 ;6
7. North Lincoln (10-0) ;40 ;T8
8. Lawndale Burns (9-2) ;34 ;7
9. Burnsville Mtn. Heritage (9-1) ;31 ;T8
10. Anson County (7-3) ;8 ;NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
Class 1-A
1. Tarboro (10) (11-0) ;109 ;1
2. East Surry (11-0) ;98 ;2
3. Robbinsville (1) (11-0) ;84 ;4
4. Edenton Holmes (10-0) ;76 ;3
5. Mitchell County (10-1) ;65 ;6
6. Murphy (9-2) ;48 ;5
7. Swain County (9-2) ;39 ;9
8. Rosewood (10-1) ;35 ;10
9. Princeton (9-1) ;18 ;7
10. Mt. Airy (8-3) ;13 ;8
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem.
