College Football Today

ACC

Ohio at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon

Syracuse at Maryland, Noon

Western Carolina at N.C. State, 12:30 p.m.

South Florida at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State, 5 p.m.

N.C. A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Miami at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

CIAA

Bowie State at American International, Noon

Chowan at Virginia-Wise, Noon

Allen University (S.C.) at Elizabeth City State, 1:30 p.m.

Shaw at Campbell, 6 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at Lenior-Rhyne, 6 p.m.

Virginia State at Norfolk State, 6 p.m.

Virginia Union at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Livingstone at Clark Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem State at UNC Pembroke, 7 p.m.

Benedict at Fayetteville, 8 p.m.

SOUTH ATLANTIC

West Georgia at Catawba, Noon

Mars Hill at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Limestone at West Alabama, 6 p.m.

OTHER STATE/AREA

Greensboro College at Newport News Apprentice School, 1 p.m.

Citadel at Elon, 2 p.m.

Guildford College at Huntingdon, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.C. Central at Towson, 6 p.m.

Virginia Lynchburg at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 7 p.m.

TOP 25

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Alabama vs. New Mexico State, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Georgia vs. Murray State, 4 p.m.

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. South Dakota, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Ohio State vs. Cincinnati, Noon

No. 7 Michigan vs. Army, Noon

No. 10 Auburn vs. Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Utah vs. Northern Illinois, 1 p.m.

No. 17 Wisconsin vs. Central Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

No. 20 Iowa vs. Rutgers, Noon

No. 21 Syracuse vs. Maryland, Noon

No. 22 Washington State at Northern Colorado, 5 p.m.

No. 25 Nebraska vs. Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

11 a.m.: Ohio at Pittsburgh (ACC)

Noon: Army at Michigan (WGHP)

Noon: Cincinnati at Ohio State (WXLV)

Noon: West Virginia at Missouri (ESPN2)

Noon: Syracuse at Maryland (ESPN)

Noon: Bowling Green at Kansas State (Fox Sports Southeast)

Noon: Alabama-Birmingham at Akron (CBS Sports)

Noon: Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (ESPNU)

Noon: Charleston Southern at South Carolina (SEC)

Noon: Vanderbilt at Purdue (Big Ten)

Noon: Rutgers at Iowa (FS1)

12:30 p.m.: Western Carolina at N.C. State (Fox Sports South)

1:30: Mars Hill at VMI (ESPN3)

2 p.m.: South Florida at Georgia Tech (ACC)

2 p.m.: Howard at Youngstown State (ESPN+)

3:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Clemson (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Colorado (WGHP)

3:30 p.m.: Illinois at Connecticut (CBS Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State (ESPNU)

3:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

3:30 p.m.: Grambling State at Louisiana Tech (NFL)

3:30: Charlotte at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Murray State at Georgia (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Texas-San Antonio at Baylor (Fox Sports Southeast)

4 p.m.: New Mexico State at Alabama (SEC)

5 p.m.: Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State (ACC)

6 p.m.: N.C. A&T at Duke (ACC)

6 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at East Carolina (ESPN3)

6 p.m.: Shaw at Campbell (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Virginia Union at Hampton (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: BYU at Tennessee (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Central Florida at Florida Atlantic (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Kansas (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: LSU at Texas (WXLV)

7:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Penn State (WGHP)

7:30 p.m.: Tulane at Auburn (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: Tennessee-Martin at Florida (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Kentucky (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: West Michigan at Michigan State (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: UTEP at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina (ACC)

10:30 p.m.: Stanford at USC (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Fresno State (CBS Sports)

10:30 p.m.: California at Washington (FS1)

