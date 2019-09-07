College Football Today
ACC
Ohio at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon
Syracuse at Maryland, Noon
Western Carolina at N.C. State, 12:30 p.m.
South Florida at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State, 5 p.m.
N.C. A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Miami at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
CIAA
Bowie State at American International, Noon
Chowan at Virginia-Wise, Noon
Allen University (S.C.) at Elizabeth City State, 1:30 p.m.
Shaw at Campbell, 6 p.m.
St. Augustine’s at Lenior-Rhyne, 6 p.m.
Virginia State at Norfolk State, 6 p.m.
Virginia Union at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Livingstone at Clark Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem State at UNC Pembroke, 7 p.m.
Benedict at Fayetteville, 8 p.m.
SOUTH ATLANTIC
Chowan at Virginia Wise, Noon
West Georgia at Catawba, Noon
Mars Hill at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Limestone at West Alabama, 6 p.m.
St. Augustine's at Lenoir Rhyne, 6 p.m.
OTHER STATE/AREA
Greensboro College at Newport News Apprentice School, 1 p.m.
Citadel at Elon, 2 p.m.
Guildford College at Huntingdon, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.C. Central at Towson, 6 p.m.
Virginia Lynchburg at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 7 p.m.
TOP 25
No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
No. 2 Alabama vs. New Mexico State, 4 p.m.
No. 3 Georgia vs. Murray State, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. South Dakota, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Ohio State vs. Cincinnati, Noon
No. 7 Michigan vs. Army, Noon
No. 10 Auburn vs. Tulane, 7:30 p.m.
No. 13 Utah vs. Northern Illinois, 1 p.m.
No. 17 Wisconsin vs. Central Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
No. 20 Iowa vs. Rutgers, Noon
No. 21 Syracuse vs. Maryland, Noon
No. 22 Washington State at Northern Colorado, 5 p.m.
No. 25 Nebraska vs. Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
11 a.m.: Ohio at Pittsburgh (ACC)
Noon: Army at Michigan (WGHP)
Noon: Cincinnati at Ohio State (WXLV)
Noon: West Virginia at Missouri (ESPN2)
Noon: Syracuse at Maryland (ESPN)
Noon: Bowling Green at Kansas State (Fox Sports Southeast)
Noon: Alabama-Birmingham at Akron (CBS Sports)
Noon: Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (ESPNU)
Noon: Charleston Southern at South Carolina (SEC)
Noon: Vanderbilt at Purdue (Big Ten)
Noon: Rutgers at Iowa (FS1)
12:30 p.m.: Western Carolina at N.C. State (Fox Sports South)
1:30: Mars Hill at VMI (ESPN3)
2 p.m.: South Florida at Georgia Tech (ACC)
2 p.m.: Howard at Youngstown State (ESPN+)
3:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Clemson (WXLV)
3:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Colorado (WGHP)
3:30 p.m.: Illinois at Connecticut (CBS Sports)
3:30 p.m.: Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State (ESPNU)
3:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
3:30 p.m.: Grambling State at Louisiana Tech (NFL)
3:30: Charlotte at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Murray State at Georgia (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Texas-San Antonio at Baylor (Fox Sports Southeast)
4 p.m.: New Mexico State at Alabama (SEC)
5 p.m.: Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State (ACC)
6 p.m.: N.C. A&T at Duke (ACC)
6 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at East Carolina (ESPN3)
6 p.m.: Shaw at Campbell (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Virginia Union at Hampton (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: BYU at Tennessee (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Central Florida at Florida Atlantic (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Kansas (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: LSU at Texas (WXLV)
7:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Penn State (WGHP)
7:30 p.m.: Tulane at Auburn (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m.: Tennessee-Martin at Florida (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Kentucky (SEC)
7:30 p.m.: West Michigan at Michigan State (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: UTEP at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina (ACC)
10:30 p.m.: Stanford at USC (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Fresno State (CBS Sports)
10:30 p.m.: California at Washington (FS1)
