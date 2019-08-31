College Football Update
Today’s games
ACC
East Carolina at N.C. State, Noon
Alabama at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Boise State at Florida State, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
CIAA
Elizabeth City State at Hampton, 6 p.m.
OTHER STATE/AREA
East Tennessee State at Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at Troy, 6 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at Maryland, Noon
Elon at N.C. A&T, 6 p.m.
Georgetown at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Mercer at Western Carolina, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
Noon: Mississippi at Memphis (WXLV)
Noon: Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (WGHP)
Noon: South Alabama at Nebraska (ESPN)
Noon: Indiana State at Kansas (Fox Sports Southeast)
Noon: East Carolina at N.C. State (ACC)
Noon: Toledo at Kentucky (SEC)
Noon: Akron at Illinois (Big Ten)
Noon: Indiana at Ball State (CBS Sports)
Noon: Mississippi State at Louisiana Lafayette (ESPNU)
Noon: Northern Iowa at Iowa State (FS1)
3:30 p.m.: Duke vs. Alabama (WXLV)
3:30 p.m.: South Carolina at North Carolina (ESPN)
3:30 p.m.: Holy Cross at Navy (CBS Sports)
3:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Tennessee (ESPNU)
3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Penn State (Big Ten)
3:30 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
3:30 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Northwestern at Stanford (WGHP)
4 p.m.: Montana State at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)
4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Boston College (ACC)
4 p.m.: Portland State at Arkansas (SEC)
6 p.m.: Elon at N.C. A&T (ESPNCE3)
6 p.m.: Campbell at Troy (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Mercer at Western Carolina (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Boise State at Florida State (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Auburn vs. Oregon (WXLV)
7:30 p.m.: Missouri at Wyoming (CBS Sports)
7:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at LSU (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: Virginia at Pittsburgh (ACC)
7:30 p.m.: Georgia at Vanderbilt (SEC)
7:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State at Michigan (Big Ten)
7:30 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Iowa (FS1)
8 p.m.: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at TCU (Fox Sports South-east)
10:30 p.m.: Fresno State at USC (ESPN)
