College Football Update

Today’s games

ACC

East Carolina at N.C. State, Noon

Alabama at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Boise State at Florida State, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

CIAA

Elizabeth City State at Hampton, 6 p.m.

OTHER STATE/AREA

East Tennessee State at Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at Troy, 6 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Maryland, Noon

Elon at N.C. A&T, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Western Carolina, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

Noon: Mississippi at Memphis (WXLV)

Noon: Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (WGHP)

Noon: South Alabama at Nebraska (ESPN)

Noon: Indiana State at Kansas (Fox Sports Southeast)

Noon: East Carolina at N.C. State (ACC)

Noon: Toledo at Kentucky (SEC)

Noon: Akron at Illinois (Big Ten)

Noon: Indiana at Ball State (CBS Sports)

Noon: Mississippi State at Louisiana Lafayette (ESPNU)

Noon: Northern Iowa at Iowa State (FS1)

3:30 p.m.: Duke vs. Alabama (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: South Carolina at North Carolina (ESPN)

3:30 p.m.: Holy Cross at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Tennessee (ESPNU)

3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Penn State (Big Ten)

3:30 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

3:30 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Northwestern at Stanford (WGHP)

4 p.m.: Montana State at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Boston College (ACC)

4 p.m.: Portland State at Arkansas (SEC)

6 p.m.: Elon at N.C. A&T (ESPNCE3)

6 p.m.: Campbell at Troy (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Mercer at Western Carolina (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Boise State at Florida State (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Auburn vs. Oregon (WXLV)

7:30 p.m.: Missouri at Wyoming (CBS Sports)

7:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at LSU (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Virginia at Pittsburgh (ACC)

7:30 p.m.: Georgia at Vanderbilt (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State at Michigan (Big Ten)

7:30 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Iowa (FS1)

8 p.m.: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at TCU (Fox Sports South-east)

10:30 p.m.: Fresno State at USC (ESPN)

