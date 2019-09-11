Capsule reviews

of movies

in local theaters

47 Meters Down: Caged” HH

Four teenage girls are scuba diving in the ruins of an underwater Mayan city when a Great White Shark begins stalking them and they must find their way out with their air supplies dwindling. Rated PG-13.

Showing: AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema

Angel has Fallen” H½

After being framed for trying to assassinate the president, Mike Banning has to circumvent the Secret Service and FBI to clear his name and find out what is really going on. Gerard Butler, Piper Perabo and Morgan Freeman star. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema

Brittany Runs a Marathon” HHH

After Brittany’s new doctor refuses to give her a prescription, he tells her to get healthy. He tells her to stop her hard partying, drinking ways and get in shape. Her neighbor suggests she start running, and soon she has run her first mile. Then she decides to work toward running in the New York Marathon. Rated R.

Showing: Aperture, Grand 18

David Crosby: Remember my Name” HH½

A documentary that tells about musician David Crosby featuring such well-known rock stars as Jackson Browne, Graham Nash and Roger McGuinn. Rated R.

Showing: Aperture

Don’t Let Go” HH

A man believes his family has been murdered, but he receives a phone call from his niece. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” HH½

The scene-stealing supporting characters from the “Fast & Furious” franchise get their own movie, full of bickering, action, and fighting Idris Elba. Rated PG-13

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema

The Goldfinch” HH

A 13 year-old boy is taken in by a wealthy family after his mother is killed in a terrorist attack. Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Donna Tartt. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema

Good Boys” HHH

Three sixth-grade boys skip school and end up with a cache of drugs from a group of teenage girls who chase them. All the while, they are trying to get home in time for a party. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema

“Hustlers” HH

A group of former strippers look for revenge on their former clients, wealthy Wall Street powerbrokers. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema

It Chapter Two” HH

The members of the Loser’s Club have grown up and moved away until something summons them back to town. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema

Jay Myself” HH

Stephen Wilkes, a well-regarded artist and photographer filmed this documentary about renowned artist and photographer Jay Maisel. Maisel owned “The Bank,” one of the most iconic buildings in New York City. When Maisel sold it, Wilkes went inside to document Maisel’s lifetime collection of objects. Not rated.

Showing: Aperture

The Lion King” HH½

A lion prince learns about responsibility after his father, the lion king, is killed. Live action remake of the Disney cartoon. Rated PG.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” HHH½

A fading actor and his sidekick/stuntman/chauffeur (Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt) struggle in the movie business in 1969, the year that changed Hollywood. Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Rated R.

Showing: RED Cinema

One Child Nation” HHH

A Chinese filmmaker and first-time mother tells the story behind China’s one child policy and families affected by it. Rated R.

Showing: Aperture

The Peanut Butter Falcon” HHH

Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome has dreams of becoming a wrestler. He meets Tyler (Shia LeBouf), a small-time crook and together they start on an adventure to get Zak to a wrestling school. Along the way, they convince Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), who has her own back-story, to join them. Rated PG-13.

Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema

Ready or Not” H

A newlywed joins her husband’s strange family in a terrifying game of survival. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” HH½

A group of teenagers discover a book of scary stories written by a girl who knows terrible secrets. Rated PG-13.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema

The Secret Life of Pets 2” HHH

Max’s life has changed a lot. Katie is married and has a baby. Max decides he needs to clear his head, so he goes to a ranch where he meets a tough, no-nonsense dog named Rooster. The other pets have various missions they are working on. Rated PG.

Showing: Marketplace

Vita and Virginia” HH

The story of socialite and writer Vita Sackville-West and the legendary Virginia Woolf. Not rated.

Showing: RED Cinema

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments