Capsule reviews
of movies
in local theaters
“Ad Astra” HH
Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is an astronaut searching for his father and his expedition who went missing 30 years earlier while on a mission. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“Angel has Fallen” H½
After being framed for trying to assassinate the president, Mike Banning has to circumvent the Secret Service and FBI to clear his name and find out what is really going on. Gerard Butler, Piper Perabo and Morgan Freeman star. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Brittany Runs a Marathon” HHH
After Brittany’s new doctor refuses to give her a prescription, he tells her to get healthy. He tells her to stop her hard partying, drinking ways and get in shape. Her neighbor suggests she start running, and soon she has run her first mile. Then she decides to work toward running in the New York Marathon. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18
“David Crosby: Remember my Name” HH½
A documentary that tells about musician David Crosby featuring such well-known rock stars as Jackson Browne, Graham Nash and Roger McGuinn. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture
“Downton Abbey” HH½
A continuation of the popular television series, it is the story of the wealthy Crawley family, the owners of an English estate in the early part of the 20th century. The king and queen are coming for a visit and things at the castle are in an uproar. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” HH½
The scene-stealing supporting characters from the “Fast & Furious” franchise get their own movie, full of bickering, action, and fighting Idris Elba. Rated PG-13
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“The Goldfinch” H
A 13-year-old boy is taken in by a wealthy family after his mother is killed in a terrorist attack. Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Donna Tartt. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Good Boys” HHH
Three sixth-grade boys skip school and end up with a cache of drugs from a group of teenage girls who chase them. All the while, they are trying to get home in time for a party. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Hustlers” HH
A group of former strippers look for revenge on their former clients, wealthy Wall Street powerbrokers. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“It Chapter Two” HH
The members of the Loser’s Club have grown up and moved away until something summons them back to town. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“The Lion King” HH½
A lion prince learns about responsibility after his father, the lion king, is killed. Live action remake of the Disney cartoon. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” HHH½
A fading actor and his sidekick/stuntman/chauffeur (Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt) struggle in the movie business in 1969, the year that changed Hollywood. Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Rated R.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Overcomer” HH
A high school football coach is asked to coach cross-country, also. One of his runners is trying to make it to the biggest race of the year. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” HHH
Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome has dreams of becoming a wrestler. He meets Tyler (Shia LeBouf), a small-time crook and together they start on an adventure to get Zak to a wrestling school. Along the way, they convince Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), who has her own back-story, to join them. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Rambo: Last Blood” HH
Rambo is out for revenge in his final mission. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” HH½
A group of teenagers discover a book of scary stories written by a girl who knows terrible secrets. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
