Capsule reviews

of movies

in local theaters

“1917” HHHH

During World War I, two British Army soldiers are assigned to take a message deep behind enemy lines to stop fellow British soldiers from walking into a trap. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema

Bad Boys for Life” HH

The Bad Boys, Lowery and Burnett, (Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) team-up again to stop a Miami drug lord. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½

A cynical, investigative reporter (Matthew Rhys) is assigned to write a story on Mr. Rogers (Tom Hanks), but thinks that he is above writing about a guy who hosts a children’s TV show. As the interview goes on, things begin to change. Rated PG.

Showing: RED Cinema

“Bombshell” HHH

Three women journalists at Fox News take on Roger Ailes, the president of Fox News and the toxic work environment that he allowed. Rated R.

Showing: Aperture

“Cats” HH½

The cats have to decide who is going Heaviside and come back to a new life. Rated PG.

Showing: Marketplace

“Clemency” HHH

Alfre Woodard as a long-time prison warden who has the task of getting ready for the execution of a prisoner. Rated R.

Showing: Aperture

“Cunningham” HHHH

A biographical documentary about Merce Cunningham and his dance company. Rated PG.

Showing: Aperture

“Dolittle” H

Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) discovers that he can talk to animals. Also starring Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and Tom Holland. Rated PG.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema

Ford v Ferrari” HHH½

Veteran car builder Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles work to develop a race car for Ford that can take on Ferrari at the 24-hour LeMans race in 1966. Rated PG-13.

Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema

Frozen 2” HH½

In order to save her kingdom, Elsa and her friends have to find the origin of her powers. Rated PG.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema

The Gentlemen” HH

A drug lord in Britain is attempting to sell his empire to a group of billionaires from Oklahoma. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema

The Grudge” HH

After a woman murders her family in their home, the house is possessed by a violent spirit. Rated R.

Showing: RED Cinema

“Joker” HH

Joaquin Phoenix plays the Clown Prince of Crime in this controversial drama, which looks at his origin story. Rated R.

Showing: Marketplace

Jumanji: The Next Level” HH

The players come back to rescue one of their friends. Rated PG-13.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema

Just Mercy” HHH½

A civil rights attorney (Michael B. Jordan) works to prove a death row inmate has been wrongly convicted. Based on a true story. Also starring Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx. Rated R.

Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema

Knives Out” HHH½

A mystery novelist is murdered, and there is no lack of family and friends for the detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to suspect. Also stars Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Rated PG-13.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema

The Last Full Measure” HH½

It is the story of William Pitsenbarger, a U.S. Air Force pararescueman during the Vietnam War. He made more than 250 missions before being mortally wounded in April 1966 at the age of 21. Rated R.

Showing: AMC Hanes 12

Like a Boss” HH

Two friends start a start beauty business, but one is focused on the business and the other just wants to make a lot of money and live a grand lifestyle. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema

Little Women” HHHH

Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about four sisters coming of age following the Civil War. Rated PG.

Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH

Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) are working on the getting ready for Aurora’s upcoming marriage to Prince Phillip, but things begin to take a strange turn. Rated PG.

Showing: Marketplace

“Midway” HH

The Battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942, was a pivotal event for the U.S. Navy, coming just six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Rated PG-13.

Showing: Marketplace

“Parasite” HH

The son of a Chinese family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family. Rated R

Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema

Playing With Fire” HH

A crew of firefighters is no match for three kids and a dog. Rated PG.

Showing: Marketplace

Richard Jewell” HH

Richard Jewell, a security guard, was suspected of planting a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Directed by Clint Eastwood. Rated R.

Showing: Marketplace

The Song of Names” HH

A man searches through Europe for his friend, a violin prodigy who disappeared several years before. The violinist was scheduled to perform his first solo concert when he disappeared Rated PG-13.

Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema

Spies in Disguise” HHH

The world’s greatest spy is turned into a pigeon and must rely on others to save the world. Rated PG.

Showing: Grand 18

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” HH

The Resistance fighters who are left take on the first Order troops. Rated PG-13.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema

The Turning” HH

A man becomes the guardian for his young niece and nephew after their parents die. It is an updating of “The Turn of the Screw,” by Henry James. Rated PG-13.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema

“Underwater” HH

Undersea scientists must get out of their research facility when an earthquake strikes, but the ocean isn’t the only thing to fear. Rated PG-13.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

