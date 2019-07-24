Capsule review of movies in local theaters
“Aladdin” HH
A boy and a high-ranking government official both want a lamp that has a genie (Will Smith) who will make their wishes come true. Directed by Guy Ritchie. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“Amazing Grace” HHHH
The film is a documentary about a gospel concert that Aretha Franklin gave at the New Bethel Baptist Church in the Watts neighborhood in Los Angeles in 1972. It features Franklin, the Rev. James Cleveland and the church’s choir in archival footage. Rated G.
Showing: Marketplace
“Anna” HH
A beautiful woman is also a government assassin. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Annabelle Comes Home” HH
The Warrens lock Annabelle in a room with other artifacts to try and stop her evil ways. But she awakens the evil in the other toys in the room, who target the Warrens’ daughter and her friends. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“Avengers: Endgame” HHH
The Avengers unite to repair the damage wreaked by Thanos. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Crawl” HH
A woman is trapped in a flooding house during a hurricane and has to fight off alligators. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Godzilla, King of the Monsters” HH½
Monarch, the crypto-zoological agency, takes on huge monsters including Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah, the three-headed monster. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Hampstead” HH
A widow (Dianne Keaton) meets a man (Brendan Gleeson) living on Hampstead Heath who is about to lose his ramshackle home to developers. They begin to fall in love as she helps him fight for his home. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” HHH
John Wick has a huge bounty on his head after he kills a member of the Assassin’s Guild. Rated R.
Showing: AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“The Lion King” HH½
A lion prince learns about responsibility after his father, the lion king, is killed. Live action remake of the Disney cartoon. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Liberty Theatre, Lexington Cinema
“Men in Black: International” HH
The Men in Black have a big problem; there may be a mole within their ranks. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Midsommar” HHH
A couple visits a Swedish village to attend a mid-summer festival. They discover that the residents celebrate pagan rituals, and things become dangerous for the couple. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Non-Fiction (Doubles vies)” HHHH
In Paris, a book editor and an author cope with the changing world of publishing, life and a mid-life crisis. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” HHH½
A fading actor and his sidekick (Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt) struggle in the movie business in 1969, the year that changed Hollywood. Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Ophelia” HHH
A retelling of Hamlet from the women’s point of view. Starring Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” HHH
Max’s life has changed a lot. Katie is married and has a baby. Max decides he needs to clear his head, so he goes to a ranch where he meets a tough, no-nonsense dog named Rooster. The other pets have various missions they are working on. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“Shaft” HH
John Shaft Jr. enlists the help of his father, John Shaft Sr., and grand-uncle, John Shaft I, to find the killer of his best friend. Rated R.
Showing: AMC Classic 10
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” HHH
Spider-Man must save the world. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema, RED Cinema
“Stuber” HH
Stu, an Uber driver and a detective team up to find a terrorist. Rated R.
Showing: Lexington Cinema, RED Cinema
“Sword of Trust” HH½
A young woman inherits a sword from her grandfather that he believed was proof that the South won the Civil War. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Toy Story 4” HHH
The toys along with their new child, Bonnie, go on a road trip. The toys are trying to teach Forky, the newest member of the gang, how to embrace being a toy. In the meantime, Woody runs into his old friend, Bo Peep. Rated G.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Wild Rose” HHH½
Rose-Lynn, a Scottish musician, has a dream, to become a country music star in Nashville. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Marketplace
“Yesterday” HH
After recovering from an accident, a man finds himself in an alternate universe where no one has heard of The Beatles. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema, AMC Classic 10