Capsule reviews
of movies
in local theaters
“63 Up” HH
Another in the series of looking at the class system in Britain. It visits with the group again, seven years after the previous installment, 56 Up. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture
“1917” HHHH
During World War I, two British Army soldiers are assigned to take a message deep behind enemy lines to stop fellow British soldiers from walking into a trap. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema
“2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Animation” Not reviewed
The animated short films that have been nominated for Academy Awards. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Documentary” Not reviewed
The documentary short films that have been nominated for Academy Awards. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Live Action” Not reviewed
The live action short films that have been nominated for Academy Awards. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Advocate” HH
A documentary about Lea Tsemel, a Jewish-Israeli lawyer, who has represented political prisoners for almost 50 years. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture
“Bad Boys for Life” HH
The Bad Boys, Lowery and Burnett, (Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) team-up again to stop a Miami drug lord. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½
A cynical, investigative reporter (Matthew Rhys) is assigned to write a story on Mr. Rogers (Tom Hanks), but thinks that he is above writing about a guy who hosts a children’s TV show. As the interview goes on, things begin to change. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema
“Birds of Prey” HH
Harley Quinn leaves the Joker and joins forces with several of the Superheroes to save a little girl from a evil villain. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Liberty Theatre, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, RED Cinema,Lexington Cinema
“Dolittle” H
Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) discovers that he can talk to animals. Also starring Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and Tom Holland. Rated PG.
Showing: Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Liberty Theater, Lexington Cinema
“Ford v Ferrari” HHH½
Veteran car builder Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles work to develop a race car for Ford that can take on Ferrari at the 24-hour LeMans race in 1966. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema
“Frozen 2” HH½
In order to save her kingdom, Elsa and her friends have to find the origin of her powers. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, Lexington Cinema
“The Gentlemen” HH
A drug lord in Britain is attempting to sell his empire to a group of billionaires from Oklahoma. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Gretel and Hansel” ½H
Gretel, a teenage girl, and Hansel, her younger brother, go into the dark woods to find food. They discover a horrifying evil instead. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Harriet” HHH
The story of Harriet Tubman, the conductor on the Underground Railroad, and her work freeing slaves and getting them to the North. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“A Hidden Life” HH
An Austrian, who is a conscientious objector, refuses to fight for the Nazis during World War II. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture
“Jumanji: The Next Level” HH
The players come back to rescue one of their friends. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Lexington Cinema
“Just Mercy” HHH½
A civil rights attorney (Michael B. Jordan) works to prove a death row inmate has been wrongly convicted. Based on a true story. Also starring Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx. Rated R.
Showing: AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Knives Out” HHH½
A mystery novelist is murdered, and there is no lack of family and friends for the detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to suspect. Also stars Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Little Women” HHHH
Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about four sisters coming of age following the Civil War. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” HHH½
A fading actor and his sidekick (Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt) struggle in the movie business in 1969, the year that changed Hollywood. Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Parasite” HH
The son of a Chinese family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family. Rated R
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“The Rhythm Section” HHH
After a woman’s family is killed in a plane crash, she embarks on a path of revenge to get the people responsible for the crash. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Spies in Disguise” HHH
The world’s greatest spy is turned into a pigeon and must rely on others to save the world. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” HH
The Resistance fighters who are left take on the first Order troops. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“The Turning” HH
A man becomes the guardian for his young niece and nephew after their parents die. It is an updating of “The Turn of the Screw,” by Henry James. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Starmount, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Underwater” HH
Undersea scientists must get out of their research facility when an earthquake strikes, but the ocean isn’t the only thing to fear. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
