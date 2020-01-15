Capsule reviews
of movies
in local theaters
“1917” HHHH
During World War I, two British Army soldiers are assigned to take a message deep behind enemy lines to stop fellow British soldiers from walking into a trap. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Bad Boys for Life” HH
The Bad Boys, Lowery and Burnett, (Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) team-up again to stop a Miami drug lord. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Liberty Theatre, RED Cinema
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½
Tom Hanks is Mr. Rogers, the legendary children’s television host. Matthew Rhys plays a cynical, investigative reporter assigned to write a story on him, but thinks that he is above writing about a guy who hosts a children’s TV show. As the interview goes on, things begin to change. Rated PG.
Showing: AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Cats” HH½
The cats have to decide who is going Heaviside and come back to a new life. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Cunningham” HHHH
A biographical documentary about Merce Cunningham and his dance company. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture
“Dolittle” HH½
Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) discovers that he can talk to animals. Also starring Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Tom Holland. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Liberty Theatre, RED Cinema
“Ford v Ferrari” HHH½
Veteran car builder Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles work to develop a race car for Ford that can take on Ferrari at the 24-hour LeMans race in 1966. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema
“Frozen 2” HH½
In order to save her kingdom, Elsa and her friends have to find the origin of her powers. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“The Grudge” HH
After a woman murders her family in their home, the house is possessed by a violent spirit. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Joker” HH
Joaquin Phoenix plays the Clown Prince of Crime in this controversial drama, which looks at his origin story. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema
“Jumanji: The Next Level” HH
The players come back to rescue one of their friends. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Just Mercy” HHH½
A civil rights attorney (Michael B. Jordan) works to prove a death row inmate has been wrongly convicted. Based on a true story. Also starring Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10
“Knives Out” HHH½
A mystery novelist is murdered, and there is no lack of family and friends for the detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), to suspect. Also stars Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Like a Boss” HH
Two friends start a start beauty business, but one is focused on the business and the other just wants to make a lot of money and live a grand lifestyle. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema, RED Cinema
“Little Women” HHHH
Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about four sisters coming of age following the Civil War. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) are working on the getting ready for Aurora’s upcoming marriage to Prince Phillip, but things begin to take a strange turn. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Midway” HH
The Battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942, was a pivotal event for the U.S. Navy, coming just six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Parasite” HH
The son of a Chinese family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family. Rated R
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Playing With Fire” HH
A crew of firefighters is no match for three kids and a dog. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Queen & Slim” HH
An African American couple in Cleveland has a run-in with a white police officer. The situation escalates and the officer is killed. They take off, headed to Florida and then Cuba. Rated R.
Showing: RED Cinema, RED Cinema
“Richard Jewell” HH
Richard Jewell, a security guard, was suspected of planting a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Directed by Clint Eastwood. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Spies in Disguise” HHH
The world’s greatest spy is turned into a pigeon and must rely on others to save the world. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Liberty Theatre
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” HH
The Resistance fighters who are left take on the first Order troops. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Three Christs” HH
A doctor at a state mental hospital treats three patients who each believe they are Jesus Christ. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema
“Uncut Gems” HH
Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler) is a jeweler in New York City who is looking to make a big score. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Underwater” HH
Undersea scientists must get out of their research facility when an earthquake strikes, but the ocean isn’t the only thing to fear. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Lexington Cinema
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.