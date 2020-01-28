Capsule reviews
of movies
in local theaters
“1917” HHHH
During World War I, two British Army soldiers are assigned to take a message deep behind enemy lines to stop fellow British soldiers from walking into a trap. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Animation” Not reviewed
The animated short films that have been nominated for Academy Awards. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Documentary” Not reviewed
The documentary short films that have been nominated for Academy Awards. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Live Action” Not reviewed
The live action short films that have been nominated for Academy Awards. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Bad Boys for Life” HH
The Bad Boys, Lowery and Burnett, (Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) team-up again to stop a Miami drug lord. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½
A cynical, investigative reporter (Matthew Rhys) is assigned to write a story on Mr. Rogers (Tom Hanks), but thinks that he is above writing about a guy who hosts a children’s TV show. As the interview goes on, things begin to change. Rated PG.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Bombshell” HHH
Three women journalists at Fox News take on Roger Ailes, the president of Fox News and the toxic work environment that he allowed. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture
“Cats” HH½
The cats have to decide who is going Heaviside and come back to a new life. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Dolittle” H
Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) discovers that he can talk to animals. Also starring Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and Tom Holland. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema, Liberty Theater
“Ford v Ferrari” HHH½
Veteran car builder Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles work to develop a race car for Ford that can take on Ferrari at the 24-hour LeMans race in 1966. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema
“Frozen 2” HH½
In order to save her kingdom, Elsa and her friends have to find the origin of her powers. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“The Gentlemen” HH
A drug lord in Britain is attempting to sell his empire to a group of billionaires from Oklahoma. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Gretel and Hansel” HH
Gretel, a teenage girl, and Hansel, her younger brother, go into the dark woods to find food. They discover a horrifying evil instead. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“The Grudge” HH
After a woman murders her family in their home, the house is possessed by a violent spirit. Rated R.
Showing: AMC Classic 10
“Jumanji: The Next Level” HH
The players come back to rescue one of their friends. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Lexington Cinema
“Just Mercy” HHH½
A civil rights attorney (Michael B. Jordan) works to prove a death row inmate has been wrongly convicted. Based on a true story. Also starring Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Liberty Theater
“Knives Out” HHH½
A mystery novelist is murdered, and there is no lack of family and friends for the detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to suspect. Also stars Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“The Last Full Measure” HH½
It is the story of William Pitsenbarger, a U.S. Air Force para-rescueman during the Vietnam War. He made more than 250 missions before being mortally wounded in April 1966 at the age of 21. Rated R.
Showing: AMC Hanes 12
“Les Miserables” HHH
Stephane Ruiz, a young police officer, moves to Paris after his divorce to be closer to his son. He joins the anti-crime squad and is partnered with two veteran officers. This movie is France’s entry for the 2020 Academy Awards. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture
“Like a Boss” HH
Two friends start a start beauty business, but one is focused on the business and the other just wants to make a lot of money and live a grand lifestyle. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18
“Little Women” HHHH
Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about four sisters coming of age following the Civil War. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) are working on the getting ready for Aurora’s upcoming marriage to Prince Phillip, but things begin to take a strange turn. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Midnight Family” HHH
The documentary story of a family in Mexico City who run a private ambulance service that competes with the for-profit services. There are fights among the services’ crews and many of the patients don’t pay their bills. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture
“Midway” HH
The Battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942, was a pivotal event for the U.S. Navy, coming just six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Parasite” HH
The son of a Chinese family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family. Rated R
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Playing With Fire” HH
A crew of firefighters is no match for three kids and a dog. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Richard Jewell” HH
Richard Jewell, a security guard, was suspected of planting a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Directed by Clint Eastwood. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Rhythm Section” HH
After a woman’s family is killed in a plane crash, she embarks on a path of revenge to get the people responsible for the crash. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema
“Spies in Disguise” HHH
The world’s greatest spy is turned into a pigeon and must rely on others to save the world. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” HH
The Resistance fighters who are left take on the first Order troops. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“The Turning” HH
A man becomes the guardian for his young niece and nephew after their parents die. It is an updating of “The Turn of the Screw,” by Henry James. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema
“Underwater” HH
Undersea scientists must get out of their research facility when an earthquake strikes, but the ocean isn’t the only thing to fear. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18
