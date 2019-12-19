Capsule reviews
of movies
in local theaters
“1917” HH½
During World War I, two British Army soldiers are assigned to take a message deep behind enemy line to stop fellow British soldiers from walking into a trap. Rated R.
Showing: Opens Wednesday: Grand 18
“21 Bridges” HH½
An NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) searches for cop killers and finds a conspiracy. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Addams Family” HH
An animated version of the creepy, mysterious family. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½
Tom Hanks is Mr. Rogers, the legendary children’s television host. Matthew Rhys plays a cynical, investigative reporter assigned to write a story on him, but thinks that he is above writing about a guy who hosts a children’s TV show. As the interview goes on, things begin to change. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Black Christmas” HH
The women at a small college are been killed by a stalker, but the women decide to fight back. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Bombshell” HHH
Three women journalists at Fox News take on Roger Ailes, the president of Fox News and the toxic work environment that he allowed. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12
“Cats” HHH
The cats have to decide who is going Heaviside and come back to a new life. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, Lexington Cinema
“Charlie’s Angels” HH
After a dangerous new technology is developed, the Angels (Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska) must risk their lives to prevent its deployment. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Dark Waters” HH
A lawyer takes on a powerful chemical company for environmental damage. Rated PG-13
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Ford v Ferrari” HHH½
Veteran car builder Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles work to develop a race car for Ford that can take on Ferrari at the 24-hour LeMans race in 1966. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Frozen 2” HH½
In order to save her kingdom, Elsa and her friends have to find the origin of her powers. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, Lexington Cinema
“Honey Boy” HH
As a child actor grows up, his childhood and young adulthood are turbulent, and he has to deal with his father and mental health worries. The screenplay was written by Shia LeBeouf about his life as a child actor. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
“It’s a Wonderful Life” HHHH
The classic holiday story about George Bailey and Clarence, an angel trainee trying to earn his wings. Clarence shows George what would have happened if George had not been born. Starring James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore. Not rated.
Showing: Grand 18, Sunday and Wednesday only
“Jumanji: The Next Level” HH
The players come back to rescue one of their friends. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Liberty Theatre, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Knives Out” HHH½
A mystery novelist is murdered, and there is no lack of family and friends for the detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), to suspect. Also stars Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Last Christmas” H½
Kate is a young woman with a streak of bad luck. She gets a seasonal job as an elf in a department-store Santa display where she meets Tom. She believes her luck has finally changed. But has it? Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Lighthouse” HHH
Two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, and Robert Pattinson) live on a remote island in the 1890s. Rated R.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Little Women” HHHH
Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about four sisters coming of age following the Civil War. Rated PG.
Showing: Opens Wednesday: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) are working on the getting ready for Aurora’s upcoming marriage to Prince Phillip, but things begin to take a strange turn. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Mickey and the Bear” HH
A young woman has to look after her drug-addicted father and keep the family together. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture
“Parasite” HH
The son of a Chinese family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
“Playing With Fire” HH
A crew of firefighters is no match for three kids and a dog. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Queen & Slim” HH
An African American couple in Cleveland has a run-in with a white police officer. The situation escalates and the officer is killed. They take off, headed to Florida and then Cuba. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Richard Jewell” HH
Richard Jewell, a security guard, was suspected of planting a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Directed by Clint Eastwood. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Spies in Disguise” HHH
The world’s greatest spy is turned into a pigeon and must rely on others to save the world. Rated PG.
Showing: Opens Wednesday: Grand 18, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” HH
The Resistance fighters who are left take on the first Order troops. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Liberty Theatre, Starmount, Lexington Cinema
“Synonyms (Synonymes)” HH
An Israeli man goes to France, aided by his French-Israeli dictionary, to try and escape his nationality. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture
“Uncut Gems” HH
Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler) is a jeweler in New York City who is looking for a big score. Rated R.
Showing: Opens Tuesday: Aperture; Opens Wednesday: RED Cinema
“Zombieland: Double Tap” HH½
Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock try to fight off zombies and deal with other survivors. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
