Capsule review of movies in local theaters
“47 Meters Down: Caged” HH
Four teenage girls are scuba diving in the ruins of an underwater Mayan city when a Great White Shark begins stalking them and they must find their way out with their air supplies dwindling. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“The Angry Birds Movie 2” HH
The birds and the pigs tangle again. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema, Liberty Theatre
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” HH
Denny, an up-and-coming race car driver and his Golden Retriever, Enzo, learn about life together. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Lexington Cinema
“The Biggest Little Farm” HH½
John Chester, a documentary film maker, and his wife, Molly, try to make a sustainable farm outside of Los Angeles. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Blinded by the Light” HH½
In 1987 Britain, a young man learns about family, life, and the world through the music of Bruce Springsteen. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Brian Banks” HH
Brian is on the fast track for the NFL when he is unjustly convicted of a crime he didn’t convict and spent 10 years in prison. When he gets out, he works to clear his name and fulfill his dream of playing pro football. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18
“Crawl” HH
A woman is trapped in a flooding house during a hurricane and has to fight off alligators. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” HH
Dora and her friends search for her parents and try to solve the mystery of the Lost City of Gold. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Liberty Theatre, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Echo in the Canyon” HHH
This documentary looks at the music that emerged from LA’s Laurel Canyon during the birth of the “California Sound.” Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“The Farewell” HHH
Awkwafina stars in this comedy about family dynamics as a Chinese family hides a grandmother’s terminal prognosis from her. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” HH½
The scene-stealing supporting characters from the “Fast & Furious” franchise get their own movie, full of bickering, action and fighting Idris Elba. Rated PG-13
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Good Boys” HH
Three sixth-grade boys skip school and end up with a cache of drugs. They are chased by teenage girls, and are trying to get home in time for a party. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” HHH
John Wick has a huge bounty on his head after he kills a member of the Assassin’s Guild. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Kitchen” HH
In the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York, the wives of imprisoned gangsters continue to run the “family businesses.” Based on the comic book series. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“The Lion King” HH½
A lion prince learns about responsibility after his father, the lion king, is killed. Live action remake of the Disney cartoon. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount Lexington Cinema
“Maiden” HHH½
A documentary about Tracy Edwards, a young woman who works on charter boats. She becomes the captain of the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race held in 1989. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” HHH½
A fading actor and his sidekick/stuntman/chauffeur (Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt) struggle in the movie business in 1969, the year that changed Hollywood. Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Ode to Joy” HH
Charlie has a bad problem he suffers from a form of narcolepsy that causes paralysis whenever he has strong emotions. He is falling in love and not sure how the condition will affect him. Jake Lacy, a graduate of the UNC School of the Arts, plays Cooper. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” HH½
A group of teenagers discover a book of scary stories written by a girl who knows terrible secrets. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” HHH
Max’s life has changed a lot. Katie is married and has a baby. Max decides he needs to clear his head, so he goes to a ranch where he meets a tough, no-nonsense dog named Rooster. The other pets have various missions they are working on. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” HHH
Spider-Man must save the world. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“The Spy Behind Home Plate” HHH
A documentary from Avivia Kempner about Moe Berg, a Major League ballplayer in the 1930s who joined the Office of Strategic Services during World War II to spy on the Nazis’ atomic program. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture
“Toy Story 4” HHH
The toys along with their new child, Bonnie, go on a road trip. The toys are trying to teach Forky, the newest member of the gang, how to embrace being a toy. In the meantime, Woody runs into his old friend, Bo Peep. Rated G.
Showing: Grand 18, Lexington Cinema
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” HH
After years of devoting her life to her family, Bernadette decides it’s time for her. So, she takes off on an adventure and finally finds herself. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Yesterday” HH
After recovering from an accident, a man finds himself in an alternate universe where no one has heard of The Beatles. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema