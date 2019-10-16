Capsule reviews
of movies
in local theaters
“Abominable” HH
A Yeti searches for his family with the help of human friends. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10
“Ad Astra” HHH
Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is an astronaut searching for his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) who went missing 30 years earlier. Rated PG-13.
Showing: AMC Classic 10
“The Addams Family” HH
An animated version of the creepy, mysterious family. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“Downton Abbey” HH½
A continuation of the popular television series, it is the story of the wealthy Crawley family, the owners of an English estate in the early part of the 20th century. The king and queen are coming for a visit, and things at the castle are in an uproar. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“First Love (Hatsukoi)” HH
A young boxer and a female escort get involved with drug smuggling one night. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Gemini Man” HH
A hitman (Will Smith) is pursued by a younger version of himself (also Will Smith). He must find out who is trying to kill him. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“Hustlers” HH
A group of former strippers look for revenge on their former clients, wealthy Wall Street power-brokers. Stars Jennifer Lopez. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“It Chapter Two” HH
The members of the Loser’s Club have grown up and moved away until something summons them back to town. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18
“Jexi” HH
Phil has no life, except for his phone where he spends most of his time. He has to upgrade and the new phone has AI and a female voice named Jexi, who shows him how to have a life, and then begins to take over his life. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Joker” HH
Joaquin Phoenix plays the Clown Prince of Crime in this controversial drama, which looks at his origin story. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“Judy” HH½
A biography of Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger) in London in late 1968 for a series of concerts. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” HH½
Linda Ronstadt rose in the recording industry from a ‘60s folk and back-up singer to a superstar. Interviews with such other singers and music industry figures as Bonnie Raitt, Don Henley, Dolly Parton and David Geffen are included. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture
“The Lion King” HH½
A lion prince learns about responsibility after his father, the lion king, is killed. Live action/CGI remake of the Disney cartoon. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace, AMC Classic 10
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) are working on the getting ready for Aurora’s upcoming marriage to Prince Phillip, but things begin to take a strange turn. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, RED Cinema
“Monos” HH
At the top of a mountain eight kids with guns watch a hostage and a stolen cow. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture
“Overcomer” HH
A high school football coach is asked to coach cross-country, also. One of his runners is trying to make it to the biggest race of the year. Rated PG.
Showing: AMC Classic 10
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” HHH
Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, has dreams of becoming a wrestler. He meets Tyler (Shia LeBouf), a small-time crook and together they start on an adventure to get Zak to a wrestling school. Along the way, they convince Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), who has her own back-story, to join them. Rated PG-13.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins” HH
A documentary of Texas journalist Molly Ivins, who took on corruption wherever she saw it. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture
“Rambo: Last Blood” HH
Rambo is out for revenge in his final mission. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18
“Zombieland: Double Tap” HH
Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock try to fight off zombies and deal with other surviors. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, RED Cinema
