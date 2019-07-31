Capsule review of movies in local theaters
“Aladdin” HH
A boy and a high-ranking government official both want a lamp that has a genie (Will Smith) who will make their wishes come true. Directed by Guy Ritchie. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10
“Amazing Grace” HHHH
The film is a documentary about a gospel concert that Aretha Franklin gave at the New Bethel Baptist Church in the Watts neighborhood in Los Angeles in 1972. It features Franklin, the Rev. James Cleveland and the church’s choir in archival footage. Rated G.
Showing: Marketplace.
“Annabelle Comes Home” HH
The Warrens lock Annabelle in a room with other artifacts to try and stop her evil ways. But she awakens the evil in the other toys in the room, who target the Warrens’ daughter and her friends. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10
“Avengers: Endgame” HHH
The Avengers unite to repair the damage wreaked by Thanos. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace, AMC Classic 10
“Crawl” HH
A woman is trapped in a flooding house during a hurricane and has to fight off alligators. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
”Dear Comrade (Telugu)” Not Reviewed
This Indian romantic drama follows a student activist who falls for a cricketer. Not Rated.
Showing: RED Cinema.
”Echo in the Canyon” HHH
This documentary looks at the music that emerged from LA’s Laurel Canyon during the birth of the “California Sound.” Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture. RED Cinema.
“The Farewell” HHH
Awkwafina stars in this comedy about family dynamics as a Chinese family hides a grandmother’s terminal prognosis from her. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture
”Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” HHH
The scene-stealing supporting characters from the “Fast & Furious” franchise get their own movie, full of bickering, action, and fighting Idris Elba. Rated PG-13
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Liberty Theatre
“Godzilla, King of the Monsters” HH½
Monarch, the crypto-zoological agency, takes on huge monsters including Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah, the three-headed monster. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” HHH
John Wick has a huge bounty on his head after he kills a member of the Assassin’s Guild. Rated R.
Showing: AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema.
“The Lion King” HH½
A lion prince learns about responsibility after his father, the lion king, is killed. Live action remake of the Disney cartoon. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Liberty Theatre
“Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love” HHH
The relationship between musician Leonard Cohen and his muse, Marianne Ihlen, is examined in this documentary by director Nick Broomfield. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture
“Men in Black: International” HH
The Men in Black have a big problem; there may be a mole within their ranks. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Midsommar” HHH
A couple visits a Swedish village to attend a mid-summer festival. They discover that the residents celebrate pagan rituals, and things become dangerous for the couple. Rated R.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” HHH½
A fading actor and his sidekick (Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt) struggle in the movie business in 1969, the year that changed Hollywood. Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Rocketman” HH½
Elton John is the focus of this biographical drama. Rated R.
Showing: AMC Classic 10.
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” HHH
Max’s life has changed a lot. Katie is married and has a baby. Max decides he needs to clear his head, so he goes to a ranch where he meets a tough, no-nonsense dog named Rooster. The other pets have various missions they are working on. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” HHH
Spider-Man must save the world. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Sword of Trust” HH½
A young woman inherits a sword from her grandfather that he believed was proof that the South won the Civil War. Rated R.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Toy Story 4” HHH
The toys along with their new child, Bonnie, go on a road trip. The toys are trying to teach Forky, the newest member of the gang, how to embrace being a toy. In the meantime, Woody runs into his old friend, Bo Peep. Rated G.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Wild Rose” HHH½
Rose-Lynn, a Scottish musician, has a dream, to become a country music star in Nashville. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Yesterday” HH
After recovering from an accident, a man finds himself in an alternate universe where no one has heard of The Beatles. Rated PG-13.
Showing: RED Cinema, AMC Classic 10