Capsule reviews
of movies
in local theaters
“Abominable” HH
A Yeti searches for his family with the help of human friends. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Addams Family” HH
An animated version of the creepy, mysterious family. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10
“Arctic Dogs” HH
Swifty is a courier dog who dreams of becoming a member of the Top Dogs, the best courier service. He delivers a package to a mysterious location and meets an evil genius who is plotting to take over the world. Animated, featuring the voices of Angelica Huston, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin and Heidi Klum. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, Liberty Theatre, RED Cinema
“Black and Blue” HH
A young black, female police officer in New Orleans records the murder of a drug dealer on her body cam. The killers are corrupt police officers. She and a trusted confidant must get away from the officers and the other criminals. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10
“Countdown” HH
A new app tells a woman that she has three days to live. She has to figure out what is going on and how to save her life. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Doctor Sleep” HH
An adult Danny Torrence tries to protect a young girl from The True Knot, a cult that preys on children with immortality. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“Downton Abbey” HH½
A continuation of the popular television series, it is the story of the wealthy Crawley family, the owners of an English estate in the early part of the 20th century. The king and queen are coming for a visit, and things at the castle are in an uproar. Rated PG.
Showing: AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Gemini Man” HH
A hitman (Will Smith) is pursued by a younger version of himself (also Will Smith). He must find out who is trying to kill him. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Harriet” HHH
The story of Harriet Tubman, the conductor on the Underground Railroad, and her work freeing slaves and getting them to the North. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Hustlers” HH
A group of former strippers look for revenge on their former clients, wealthy Wall Street power-brokers. Stars Jennifer Lopez. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Jojo Rabbit” HH½
During World War II, a 10-year-old German boy who believes that he’s in the German army discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the attic of their home. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Joker” HH
Joaquin Phoenix plays the Clown Prince of Crime in this controversial drama, which looks at his origin story. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Judy” HH½
A biography of Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger) in London in late 1968 for a series of concerts. Rated PG-13.
Showing: RED Cinema
“The Lighthouse” HHH
Two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, and Robert Pattinson) live on a remote island in the 1890s. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18
“Last Christmas” HH
Kate is a young woman with a streak of bad luck. She gets a seasonal job as an elf in a department-store Santa display where she meets Tom. She believes her luck has finally changed. But has it? Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) are working on the getting ready for Aurora’s upcoming marriage to Prince Phillip, but things begin to take a strange turn. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“Midway” HH
The Battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942, was a pivotal event for the U.S. Navy, coming just six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“Motherless Brooklyn” HH
A private detective in 1950s New York searches for the killer of his friend and mentor. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Parasite” HH
The son of a Chinese family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family and problems begin. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” HHH
Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, has dreams of becoming a wrestler. He meets Tyler (Shia LeBouf), a small-time crook and together they start on an adventure to get Zak to a wrestling school. Along the way, they convince Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), who has her own back-story, to join them. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Playing With Fire” HH
A crew of firefighters is no match for three kids and a dog. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Liberty Theatre
“Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins” HH
A documentary of Texas journalist Molly Ivins, who took on corruption wherever she saw it. Not rated.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Terminator: Dark Fate” HH
Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) must help Grace (Mackenzie Davis), a soldier from the future, save humanity from a more advanced cyborg (Gabriel Luna) who is trying to kill a young woman (Natalia Reyes). Arnold Schwarzenegger also appears as the T-800 from Sarah’s past. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema
“The Twilight Zone: A 60th Anniversary Celebration” Not reviewed
Six digitally restored episodes of the original The Twilight Zone. The episodes are “Walking Distance,” “Time Enough at Last,” “The Invaders,” “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street,” and “To Serve Man.” Not rated.
Showing: Grand 18, Nov. 14 only
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” HH
After years of devoting her life to her family, Bernadette decides it’s time for her. So, she takes off on an adventure and finally finds herself. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Zombieland: Double Tap” HH½
Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock try to fight off zombies and deal with other survivors. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.