Capsule reviews
of movies
in local theaters
“1917” HHHH
During World War I, two British Army soldiers are assigned to take a message deep behind enemy lines to stop fellow British soldiers from walking into a trap. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“The Assistant” HHH
Jane (Julia Garner), the new entry-level assistant to a film executive, is treated humiliatingly badly as she tries to please her demanding boss. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
“Bad Boys for Life” HH
The Bad Boys, Lowery and Burnett, (Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) try to stop a Miami drug lord. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Starmount, RED Cinema
“Beanpole” HH
Two young women in World War II Leningrad try to pull their lives together amid the devastation from the war. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½
A cynical, investigative reporter (Matthew Rhys) is assigned to write a story on Mr. Rogers (Tom Hanks), but thinks that he is above writing about a guy who hosts a children’s TV show. As the interview goes on, things begin to change. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Birds of Prey” HH
Harley Quinn leaves the Joker and joins forces with several of the Superheroes to save a little girl from an evil villain. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, RED Cinema
“Brahms: The Boy 2” HH
A little boy makes friends with a life-sized doll named Brahms, after his family moves into an old mansion. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema
“The Call of the Wild” HH
A sled dog is lost in the Yukon and must fight for survival. It is based on the Jack London novel. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“Dolittle” H
Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) discovers that he can talk to animals. Also starring Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and Tom Holland. Rated PG.
Showing: AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Downhill” HHH
After a couple (Julia Dreyfus-Louis and Will Ferrell) are almost killed in an avalanche, they reevaluate their lives. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Fantasy Island” HH
Mr. Roarke is the host of an island resort where dreams turn into nightmares and the guests must solve the mystery to escape. Based on the 1970s television show. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“Frozen 2” HH½
In order to save her kingdom, Elsa and her friends have to find the origin of her powers. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Gentlemen” HH
A drug lord in Britain is attempting to sell his empire to a group of billionaires from Oklahoma. Directed by Guy Ritchie. With Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery and Jeremy Strong. Rated R.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Gretel and Hansel” ½H
Gretel, a teenage girl, and Hansel, her younger brother, go into the dark woods to find food. They discover a horrifying evil instead. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18
“Jumanji: The Next Level” HH
The players come back to rescue one of their friends. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12
“Knives Out” HHH½
A mystery novelist is murdered, and there is no lack of family and friends for the detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to suspect. Also stars Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Like a Boss” HH
Two friends start a start beauty business, but one is focused on the business and the other just wants to make a lot of money and live a grand lifestyle. Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish star. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Little Women” HHHH
Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about four sisters coming of age following the Civil War. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18
“The Lodge” HH
A woman and her soon-to-be stepchildren are snowed in at a resort. As they begin to get to know each other better, strange and evil things begin to happen. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture
“Parasite” HH
The son of a Chinese family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family. It was the winner of the 2020 Academy Award for Best Picture. Rated R
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema
“The Photograph” HH
Love stories set in the past and present. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema
“Sonic the Hedgehog” HHH½
Sonic comes to Earth but an evil scientist wants to find out what makes Sonic so fast, with the help of a police officer he has to escape. Based on the videogame. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Liberty Theatre
“Spies in Disguise” HHH
The world’s greatest spy is turned into a pigeon and must rely on others to save the world. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” HH
The Resistance fighters who are left take on the first Order troops. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema
