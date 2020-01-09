Capsule reviews
“1917” HHHH
During World War I, two British Army soldiers are assigned to take a message deep behind enemy lines to stop fellow British soldiers from walking into a trap. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“21 Bridges” HH½
An NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) searches for cop killers and finds a conspiracy. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½
Tom Hanks is Mr. Rogers, the legendary children’s television host. Matthew Rhys plays a cynical, investigative reporter assigned to write a story on him, but thinks that he is above writing about a guy who hosts a children’s TV show. As the interview goes on, things begin to change. Rated PG.
Showing: AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Bombshell” HHH
Three women journalists at Fox News take on Roger Ailes, the president of Fox News and the toxic work environment that he allowed. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18
“Cats” HH½
The cats have to decide who is going Heaviside and come back to a new life. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Ford v Ferrari” HHH½
Veteran car builder Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles work to develop a race car for Ford that can take on Ferrari at the 24-hour LeMans race in 1966. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema
“Frozen 2” HH½
In order to save her kingdom, Elsa and her friends have to find the origin of her powers. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“The Good Liar” HH
A con man (Ian McKellen) meets a widow (Helen Mirren) online. She invites him into her home and life, but things are not turning out the way he had planned. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Grudge” HH
After a woman murders her family in their home, the house is possessed by a violent spirit. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Joker” HH
Joaquin Phoenix plays the Clown Prince of Crime in this controversial drama, which looks at his origin story. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Jumanji: The Next Level” HH
The players come back to rescue one of their friends. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Just Mercy” HHH½
A civil rights attorney (Michael B. Jordan) work to prove a death row inmate has been wrongly convicted. Also starring Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10
“Knives Out” HHH½
A mystery novelist is murdered, and there is no lack of family and friends for the detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), to suspect. Also stars Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Like a Boss” HH
Two friends start a start beauty business, but one is focused on the business and the other just wants to make a lot of money and live a grand lifestyle. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Little Women” HHHH
Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about four sisters coming of age following the Civil War. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Midway” HH
The Battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942, was a pivotal event for the U.S. Navy, coming just six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Parasite” HH
The son of a Chinese family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family. Rated R
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Playing With Fire” HH
A crew of firefighters is no match for three kids and a dog. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Queen & Slim” HH
An African American couple in Cleveland has a run-in with a white police officer. The situation escalates and the officer is killed. They take off, headed to Florida and then Cuba. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Richard Jewell” HH
Richard Jewell, a security guard, was suspected of planting a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Directed by Clint Eastwood. Rated R.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Spies in Disguise” HHH
The world’s greatest spy is tuned into a pigeon and must rely on others to save the world. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Starmount, Lexington Cinema, Liberty Theatre
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” HH
The Resistance fighters who are left take on the first Order troops. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema, Liberty Theatre
“Three Christs” HH
A doctor at a state mental hospital treats three patients who each believe they are Jesus Christ. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Uncut Gems” HH
Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler) is a jeweler in New York City who is looking to make a big score. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“Underwater” HH
Undersea scientists must get out of their research facility when an earthquake strikes, but the ocean isn’t the only thing to fear. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“Varda by Agnes (Varda par Agnes)” HH
A documentary biography about Agnes Varda, a French artist. She uses her art to explain her photography, the installation art and cinematic work. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture
