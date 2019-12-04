Capsule reviews
of movies
in local theaters
“21 Bridges” HH½
An NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) searches for cop killers and finds a conspiracy. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Abominable” HH
A Yeti searches for his family with the help of human friends. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace, there will be a free showing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday
“The Addams Family” HH
An animated version of the creepy, mysterious family. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½
Tom Hanks is Mr. Rogers, the legendary children’s television host. Matthew Rhys plays a cynical, investigative reporter assigned to write a story on him, but thinks that he is above writing about a guy who hosts a children’s TV show. As the interview goes on, things begin to change. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC 12 Hanes, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, Lexington Cinema
“Countdown” HH
A new app tells a woman that she has three days to live. She has to figure out what is going on and how to save her life. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Current War: Directors Cut” HH
The story of the conflict between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse over whose method of electricity would be used. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Dark Waters” HH
An attorney takes on a powerful chemical company for environmental damage. Rated PG-13
Showing: Aperture, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Downton Abbey” HH½
A continuation of the popular television series, it is the story of the wealthy Crawley family, the owners of an English estate in the early part of the 20th century. The king and queen are coming for a visit, and things at the castle are in an uproar. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace, there will be a free showing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday
“Ford v Ferrari” HHH½
Veteran car builder Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles work to develop a race car for Ford that can take on Ferrari at the 24-hour LeMans race in 1966. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC 12 Hanes, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, Lexington Cinema
“Frankie” HH
A family gets together for a vacation in Portugal that was organized by the matriarch, a dying French actress. The goal was for everyone to learn to get along after she dies. Rated PG-13
Showing: RED Cinema, Starmount
“Frozen 2” HH½
In order to save her kingdom, Elsa and her friends have to find the origin of her powers. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC 12 Hanes, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema
“The Good Liar” HH
A con man (Ian McKellen) meets a widow (Helen Mirren) online. She invites him into her home and life, but things are not turning out the way he had planned. Rated R.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Harriet” HHH
The story of Harriet Tubman, the conductor on the Underground Railroad, and her work freeing slaves and getting them to the North. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC 12 Hanes, RED Cinema
“In Fabric” HH
A haunted dress in a department store is passed from person to person with terrible results. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
“It’s a Wonderful Life” HHHH
The classic holiday story about George Bailey and Clarence, an angel trainee trying to earn his wings. The angel shows George what would have happened if George had not been born. Starring James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore. Not rated.
Showing: Marketplace, there will be a free showing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday
“Jojo Rabbit” HH½
During World War II, a 10-year-old German boy who believes that he’s in the German army discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the attic of their home. Rated PG-13.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Joker” HH
Joaquin Phoenix plays the Clown Prince of Crime in this controversial drama, which looks at his origin story. Rated R.
Showing: AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Knives Out” HHH½
A mystery novelist is murdered, and there is no lack of family and friends for the detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), to suspect. Also stars Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC 12 Hanes, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount
“Last Christmas” H½
Kate is a young woman with a streak of bad luck. She gets a seasonal job as an elf in a department-store Santa display where she meets Tom. She believes her luck has finally changed. But has it? Rated PG-13.
Showing: Starmount
“The Lighthouse” HHH
Two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, and Robert Pattinson) live on a remote island in the 1890s. Rated R.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) are working on the getting ready for Aurora’s upcoming marriage to Prince Phillip, but things begin to take a strange turn. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18
“Midway” H½
The Battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942, coming just six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, was a pivotal turning point for the U.S. Navy in WWII. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” HHH
The Griswold’s plans for Christmas turn into a disaster. Rated PG-13.
Showing: AMC Classic 10
“Parasite” HH
The son of a Chinese family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
“Playmobil” HH
An animated movie that is based on the Playmobil toys. A girl goes to Playmobil to look for her brother. Rated G.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10
“Playing With Fire” HH
A crew of firefighters is no match for three kids and a dog. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Queen & Slim” HH
An African American couple in Cleveland has a run-in with a white police officer. The situation escalates and the officer is killed. They take off, headed to Florida and then Cuba. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Terminator: Dark Fate” HH
Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) must help Grace (Mackenzie Davis), a soldier from the future, save humanity from a more advanced cyborg (Gabriel Luna) who is trying to kill a young woman (Natalia Reyes). Arnold Schwarzenegger also appears as the T-800 from Sarah’s past. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Waves” HH
A suburban African American family in South Florida comes together after suffering a terrible loss. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
“White Christmas” HHHH
After WWII, a song and dance team (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) team up with a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen) to help save the Vermont inn of the men’s former commanding officer. A Christmas classic. Not rated.
Showing: Grand 18, 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday only
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.