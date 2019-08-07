Capsule review of movies in local theaters
“Aladdin” HH
A boy and a high-ranking government official both want a lamp that has a genie (Will Smith) who will make their wishes come true. Directed by Guy Ritchie. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18
“The Angry Birds Movie 2” HH
The birds and the pigs tangle again. Rated PG.
Opens Wednesday: Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Art of Racing in the Rain” HH
Denny, an up-and-coming race car driver and his Golden Retriever, Enzo, learn about life together. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“Avengers: Endgame” HHH
The Avengers unite to repair the damage wreaked by Thanos. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Biggest Little Farm” HH½
John Chester, a documentary film maker, and his wife, Molly, try to make a sustainable farm outside of Los Angeles. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Brian Banks” HH
Brian is on the fast track for the NFL when he is unjustly convicted of a crime he didn’t convict and spent 10 years in prison. When he gets out, he works to clear his name and fulfill his dream of playing pro football. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18,
“Crawl” HH
A woman is trapped in a flooding house during a hurricane and has to fight off alligators. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18
“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” HH
Dora and her friends search for her parents and try to solve the mystery of the Lost City of Gold. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Liberty Theatre, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Echo in the Canyon” HHH
This documentary looks at the music that emerged from LA’s Laurel Canyon during the birth of the “California Sound.” Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema.
“The Farewell” HHH
Awkwafina stars in this comedy about family dynamics as a Chinese family hides a grandmother’s terminal prognosis from her. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” HH½
The scene-stealing supporting characters from the “Fast & Furious” franchise get their own movie, full of bickering, action, and fighting Idris Elba. Rated PG-13
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Liberty Theatre, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” HHH
John Wick has a huge bounty on his head after he kills a member of the Assassin’s Guild. Rated R.
Showing: RED Cinema
“The Kitchen” HH
In the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York, the wives of imprisoned gangsters continue to run the “family businesses.” Based on the comic book series. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“The Lion King” HH½
A lion prince learns about responsibility after his father, the lion king, is killed. Live action remake of the Disney cartoon. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Maiden” HHH½
A documentary about Tracy Edwards, a young woman who works on charter boats. She becomes the captain of the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race held in 1989. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture
“Men in Black: International” HH
The Men in Black have a big problem; there may be a mole within their ranks. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Midsommar” HHH
A couple visits a Swedish village to attend a mid-summer festival. They discover that the residents celebrate pagan rituals, and things become dangerous for the couple. Rated R.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” HHH½
A fading actor and his sidekick (Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt) struggle in the movie business in 1969, the year that changed Hollywood. Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“Rocketman” HH½
Elton John is the focus of this biographical drama. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” HH
A group of teenagers discover a book of scary stories written by a girl who knows terrible secrets. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” HHH
Max’s life has changed a lot. Katie is married and has a baby. Max decides he needs to clear his head, so he goes to a ranch where he meets a tough, no-nonsense dog named Rooster. The other pets have various missions they are working on. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18
“Shaft” HH
John Shaft Jr. enlists the help of his father, John Shaft Sr., and grand-uncle, John Shaft I, to find the killer of his best friend. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” HHH
Spider-Man must save the world. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Stuber” HH
Stu, an Uber driver and a detective team up to find a terrorist. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Sword of Trust” HH½
A young woman inherits a sword from her grandfather that he believed was proof that the South won the Civil War. Rated R.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Them that Follow” HHH
A pastor’s daughter in the Appalachia region, whose church believes in snake handling, has a secret that may destroy their community. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture
“Toy Story 4” HHH
The toys along with their new child, Bonnie, go on a road trip. The toys are trying to teach Forky, the newest member of the gang, how to embrace being a toy. In the meantime, Woody runs into his old friend, Bo Peep. Rated G.
Showing: Grand 18, Lexington Cinema
“Yesterday” HH
After recovering from an accident, a man finds himself in an alternate universe where no one has heard of The Beatles. Rated PG-13.
Showing: RED Cinema