Capsule reviews
of movies
in local theaters
“21 Bridges” HH½
An NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) searches for cop killers and finds a conspiracy. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“The Aeronauts” HH
A meteorologist (Eddie Redmyne) and a hot air balloon pilot (Felicity Jones) work to advance science in 1862. Rated PG-13.
Showing: RED Cinema
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½
Tom Hanks is Mr. Rogers, the legendary children’s television host. Matthew Rhys plays a cynical, investigative reporter assigned to write a story on him, but thinks that he is above writing about a guy who hosts a children’s TV show. As the interview goes on, things begin to change. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Black Christmas” HH
The women at a small college are been killed by a stalker, but the women decide to fight back. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema
“Dark Waters” HH
An attorney takes on a powerful chemical company for environmental damage. Rated PG-13
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Ford v Ferrari” HHH½
Veteran car builder Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles work to develop a race car for Ford that can take on Ferrari at the 24-hour LeMans race in 1966. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema, Starmount, Lexington Cinema
“Frozen 2” HH½
In order to save her kingdom, Elsa and her friends have to find the origin of her powers. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, Liberty Theatre
“Harriet” HHH
The story of Harriet Tubman, the conductor on the Underground Railroad, and her work freeing slaves and getting them to the North. Rated PG-13.
Showing: AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Honey Boy” HH
As a child actor grows up his childhood and young adulthood are turbulent and he has to deal with his father and mental health worries. The screenplay was written by Shia LeBeouf about his life as a child actor. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
“It Chapter Two” HH
The members of the Loser’s Club have grown up and moved away until something summons them back to town. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Jojo Rabbit” HH½
During World War II, a 10-year-old German boy who believes that he’s in the German army discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the attic of their home. Rated PG-13.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Joker” HH
Joaquin Phoenix plays the Clown Prince of Crime in this controversial drama, which looks at his origin story. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Jumanji: The Next Level” HH
The players come back to rescue one of their friends. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Liberty Theatre, Lexington Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“Knives Out” HHH½
A mystery novelist is murdered, and there is no lack of family and friends for the detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), to suspect. Also stars Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount
“Last Christmas” H½
Kate is a young woman with a streak of bad luck. She gets a seasonal job as an elf in a department-store Santa display where she meets Tom. She believes her luck has finally changed. But has it? Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Lighthouse” HHH
Two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, and Robert Pattinson) live on a remote island in the 1890s. Rated R.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) are working on the getting ready for Aurora’s upcoming marriage to Prince Phillip, but things begin to take a strange turn. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Midway” H½
The Battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942, coming just six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, was a pivotal turning point for the U.S. Navy in WWII. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” HHH
The Griswold’s plans for Christmas turn into a disaster. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, Sunday and Wednesday, only
“Parasite” HH
The son of a Chinese family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
“Playmobil” HH
An animated movie that is based on the Playmobil toys. A girl goes to Playmobil to look for her brother. Rated G.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10
“Playing With Fire” HH
A crew of firefighters is no match for three kids and a dog. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace, Lexington Cinema
“Queen & Slim” HH
An African American couple in Cleveland has a run-in with a white police officer. The situation escalates and the officer is killed. They take off, headed to Florida and then Cuba. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Richard Jewell” HH
Richard Jewell, a security guard, was suspected of planting a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Directed by Clint Eastwood. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Terminator: Dark Fate” HH
Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) must help Grace (Mackenzie Davis), a soldier from the future, save humanity from a more advanced cyborg (Gabriel Luna) who is trying to kill a young woman (Natalia Reyes). Arnold Schwarzenegger also appears as the T-800 from Sarah’s past. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Waves” HH
A suburban African American family in South Florida comes together after suffering a terrible loss. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
