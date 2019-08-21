Capsule review of movies in local theaters
“47 Meters Down: Caged” HH
Four teenage girls are scuba diving in the ruins of an underwater Mayan city when a Great White Shark begins stalking them and they must find their way out with their air supplies dwindling. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Angel has Fallen” HH
After being framed for trying to assassinate the president, Mike Banning has to circumvent the Secret Service and FBI to clear his name and find out what is really going on. Gerard Butler, Piper Perabo and Morgan Freeman star. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema, AMC Hanes 12, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, Lexington Cinema
“The Angry Birds Movie 2” HH
The birds and the pigs tangle again. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” HH
Denny, an up-and-coming race car driver and his Golden Retriever, Enzo, learn about life together. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, Lexington Cinema
“Blinded by the Light” HH½
In 1987 Britain, a young man learns about family, life, and the world through the music of Bruce Springsteen. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” HH
Dora and her friends search for her parents and try to solve the mystery of the Lost City of Gold. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“The Farewell” HHH
Awkwafina stars in this comedy about family dynamics as a Chinese family hides a grandmother’s terminal prognosis from her. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” HH½
The scene-stealing supporting characters from the “Fast & Furious” franchise get their own movie, full of bickering, action and fighting Idris Elba. Rated PG-13
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Good Boys” HHH
Three sixth-grade boys skip school and end up with a cache of drugs from a group of teenage girls who chase them. All the while, they are trying to get home in time for a party. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“The Lion King” HH½
A lion prince learns about responsibility after his father, the lion king, is killed. Live action remake of the Disney cartoon. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Starmount, Lexington Cinema
“Mike Wallace is Here” HHH
A documentary about the career of journalist Mike Wallace, the longtime 60 Minutes correspondent, whose career spanned half a century. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” HHH½
A fading actor and his sidekick/stuntman/chauffeur (Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt) struggle in the movie business in 1969, the year that changed Hollywood. Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Overcomer” HH
A high school football coach is asked to coach cross-country, also. One of his runners is trying to make it to the biggest race of the year. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” HHH
Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome has dreams of becoming a wrestler. He meets Tyler (Shia LeBouf), a small-time crook and together they start on an adventure to get Zak to a wrestling school. Along the way, they convince Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), who has her own back story, to join them. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Ready or Not” HH
A newlywed joins her husband’s strange family in a terrifying game of survival. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” HH½
A group of teenagers discover a book of scary stories written by a girl who knows terrible secrets. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” HHH
Spider-Man must save the world. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Toy Story 4” HHH
The toys along with their new child, Bonnie, go on a road trip. The toys are trying to teach Forky, the newest member of the gang, how to embrace being a toy. In the meantime, Woody runs into his old friend, Bo Peep. Rated G.
Showing: Grand 18
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” HH
After years of devoting her life to her family, Bernadette decides it’s time for her. So, she takes off on an adventure and finally finds herself. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Yesterday” HH
After recovering from an accident, a man finds himself in an alternate universe where no one has heard of The Beatles. Rated PG-13.
Showing: RED Cinema