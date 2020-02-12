Capsule reviews
“63 Up” HH
Another in the series of looking at the class system in Britain. It visits with the group again, seven years after the previous installment, 56 Up. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture
“1917” HHHH
During World War I, two British Army soldiers are assigned to take a message deep behind enemy lines to stop fellow British soldiers from walking into a trap. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Animation” Not reviewed
The animated short films that have been nominated for Academy Awards. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Documentary” Not reviewed
The documentary short films that have been nominated for Academy Awards. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“2020 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Live Action” Not reviewed
The live action short films that have been nominated for Academy Awards. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Bad Boys for Life” HH
The Bad Boys, Lowery and Burnett, (Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) team-up again to stop a Miami drug lord. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½
A cynical, investigative reporter (Matthew Rhys) is assigned to write a story on Mr. Rogers (Tom Hanks), but thinks that he is above writing about a guy who hosts a children’s TV show. As the interview goes on, things begin to change. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema
“Birds of Prey” HH
Harley Quinn leaves the Joker and joins forces with several of the Superheroes to save a little girl from a evil villain. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Liberty Theatre, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Citizen K” HH
It is a documentary about Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a wealthy Russian businessman/oligarchy, who ran afoul of Vladimir Putin. He served about 10 years in a Russian prison and became the face of the anti-Putin faction. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture
“Dolittle” H
Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) discovers that he can talk to animals. Also starring Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and Tom Holland. Rated PG.
Showing: AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Downhill” HH
After a couple (Julia Dreyfus-Louis and Will Ferrell) are almost killed in an avalanche, they reevaluate their lives. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Fantasy Island” HH
Mr. Roarke is the host of an island resort where the dreams turn into nightmares and the guests must solve the mystery to escape. Based on the 1970s television show. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Ford v Ferrari” HHH½
Veteran car builder Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) work to develop a race car for Ford that can take on Ferrari at the 24-hour LeMans race in 1966. Rated PG-13.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Frozen 2” HH½
In order to save her kingdom, Elsa and her friends have to find the origin of her powers. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18
“The Gentlemen” HH
A drug lord in Britain is attempting to sell his empire to a group of billionaires from Oklahoma. Directed by Guy Ritchie. With Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery and Jeremy Strong. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“Gretel and Hansel” ½H
Gretel, a teenage girl, and Hansel, her younger brother, go into the dark woods to find food. They discover a horrifying evil instead. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“A Hidden Life” HH
An Austrian, who is a conscientious objector, refuses to fight for the Nazis during World War II. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture
“Jumanji: The Next Level” HH
The players come back to rescue one of their friends. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Lexington Cinema
“Just Mercy” HHH½
A civil rights attorney (Michael B. Jordan) works to prove a death row inmate has been wrongly convicted. Based on a true story. Also starring Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx. Rated R.
Showing: AMC Hanes 12
“Knives Out” HHH½
A mystery novelist is murdered, and there is no lack of family and friends for the detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to suspect. Also stars Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Like a Boss” HH
Two friends start a start beauty business, but one is focused on the business and the other just wants to make a lot of money and live a grand lifestyle. Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish star. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Little Women” HHHH
Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about four sisters coming of age following the Civil War. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Parasite” HH
The son of a Chinese family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family. Rated R
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema
“The Photograph” HH
Love stories set in the past and present. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Sonic the Hedgehog” HH
Sonic comes to Earth but an evil scientist wants to find out what makes Sonic so fast, with the help of a police officer he has to escape. Based on the videogame. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema. Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema, Liberty Theatre
“Spies in Disguise” HHH
The world’s greatest spy is turned into a pigeon and must rely on others to save the world. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” HH
The Resistance fighters who are left take on the first Order troops. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Underwater” HH
Undersea scientists must get out of their research facility when an earthquake strikes, but the ocean isn’t the only thing to fear. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
