Capsule reviews
of movies
in local theaters
“The Addams Family” HH
An animated version of the creepy, mysterious family. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“Arctic Dogs” HH
Swifty is a courier dog who dreams of becoming a member of the Top Dogs, the best courier service. He delivers a package to a mysterious location and meets an evil genius who is plotting to take over the world. Animated, featuring the voices of Angelica Huston, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin and Heidi Klum. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18
“Black and Blue” HH
A young black, female police officer in New Orleans records the murder of a drug dealer on her body cam. The killers are corrupt police officers. She and a trusted confidant must get away from the officers and the other criminals. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18
“Charlie’s Angels” HH
After a dangerous new technology is developed the Angels (Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska) must risk their lives to prevent its deployment. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Countdown” HH
A new app tells a woman that she has three days to live. She has to figure out what is going on and how to save her life. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18
“Doctor Sleep” HH
An adult Danny Torrence (Ewan McGregor) tries to protect a young girl from The True Knot, a cult that preys on children with immortality. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Downton Abbey” HH½
A continuation of the popular television series, it is the story of the wealthy Crawley family, the owners of an English estate in the early part of the 20th century. The king and queen are coming for a visit, and things at the castle are in an uproar. Rated PG.
Showing: AMC Classic 10
“Ford v Ferrari” HHH½
Veteran car builder Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles work to develop a race car for Ford that can take on Ferrari at the 24-hour LeMans race in 1966. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“The Good Liar” HH
A con man (Ian McKellen) meets a widow (Helen Mirren) online. She invites him into her home and life, but things are not turning out the way he had planned. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Harriet” HHH
The story of Harriet Tubman, the conductor on the Underground Railroad, and her work freeing slaves and getting them to the North. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Jojo Rabbit” HH½
During World War II, a 10-year-old German boy who believes that he’s in the German army discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the attic of their home. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Joker” HH
Joaquin Phoenix plays the Clown Prince of Crime in this controversial drama, which looks at his origin story. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10. RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Last Christmas” H½
Kate is a young woman with a streak of bad luck. She gets a seasonal job as an elf in a department-store Santa display where she meets Tom. She believes her luck has finally changed. But has it? Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“The Lighthouse” HHH
Two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, and Robert Pattinson) live on a remote island in the 1890s. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) are working on the getting ready for Aurora’s upcoming marriage to Prince Phillip, but things begin to take a strange turn. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Midway” H½
The Battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942,coming just six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, was a pivotal turning point for the U.S. Navy in WWII. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Motherless Brooklyn” HH
A private detective in 1950s New York searches for the killer of his friend and mentor. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Pain and Glory” HH
A movie director — Antonio Banderas playing Pedro Almodovar — looks back on his life. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
“Parasite” HH
The son of a Chinese family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family and problems begin. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
“Playing With Fire” HH
A crew of firefighters is no match for three kids and a dog. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins” HH
A documentary of Texas journalist Molly Ivins, who took on corruption wherever she saw it. Not rated.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Terminator: Dark Fate” HH
Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) must help Grace (Mackenzie Davis), a soldier from the future, save humanity from a more advanced cyborg (Gabriel Luna) who is trying to kill a young woman (Natalia Reyes). Arnold Schwarzenegger also appears as the T-800 from Sarah’s past. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“The Twilight Zone: A 60th Anniversary Celebration” Not reviewed
Six digitally restored episodes of the original The Twilight Zone. The episodes are “Walking Distance,” “Time Enough at Last,” “The Invaders,” “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street,” and “To Serve Man.” Not rated.
Showing: Grand 18, today only
“Zombieland: Double Tap” HH½
Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock try to fight off zombies and deal with other survivors. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, Lexington Cinema
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.