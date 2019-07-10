Capsule review of movies in local theaters
“Aladdin” HH
A boy and a high-ranking government official both want a lamp that has a genie (Will Smith) who will make their wishes come true. Directed by Guy Ritchie. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, Lexington Cinema
“Annabelle Comes Home” HH
The Warrens lock Annabelle in a room with other artifacts to try and stop her evil ways. But she awakens the evil in the other toys in the room, who target the Warrens’ daughter and her friends. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema, AMC Classic 10, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, Lexington Cinema
“Avengers: Endgame” HHH
The Avengers unite to repair the damage wreaked by Thanos. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Booksmart” HHH½
Just before two high school seniors graduate, they decide they missed out on a lot of the fun their classmates had and try to make up for it in one night. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Crawl” HH
A woman is trapped in a flooding house during a hurricane and has to fight off alligators. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Dark Phoenix” HH
Jean Grey is turning into a Dark Phoenix after developing strange powers. The X-Men have to decide what to do. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Godzilla, King of the Monsters” HH½
Monarch, the crypto-zoological agency, takes on huge monsters including Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah, the three-headed monster. Rated PG-13.
Showing: AMC Classic 10
“Hampstead” HH
A widow (Dianne Keaton) meets a man (Brendan Gleeson) living on Hampstead Heath who is about to lose his ramshackle home to developers. They begin to fall in love as she helps him fight for his home. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Hustle” HH
Two con women team up to punish the men who have wronged them. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” HHH
John Wick has a huge bounty on his head after he kills a member of the Assassin’s Guild. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” HHHH
Two friends, Jimmie and Mont, try to reclaim Jimmie’s childhood home in San Francisco. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture
“Late Night” HHH½
Katherine (Emma Thompson) is the longtime host of a late-night talk show that is in danger of being cancelled. She orders her producer to hire a woman, and he hires Molly (Mindy Kaling) as a writer although she has no experience. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“The Lion King” HH½
A lion prince learns about responsibility after his father, the lion king, is killed. Live action remake of the Disney cartoon. Rated PG.
Opens July 18: Grand 18, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Liberty Theatre,
“Men in Black: International” HH
The Men in Black have a big problem. There may be a mole within their ranks. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“Midsommar” HHH
A couple visits a Swedish village to attend a mid-summer festival. They discover that the residents celebrate pagan rituals, and things become dangerous for the couple. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Non-Fiction (Doubles vies)” HHHH
In Paris, a book editor and an author cope with the changing world of publishing, life and a mid-life crisis. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Pokemon Detective Pickachu” H½
When his former partner disappears, a Pokemon detective begins to investigate with the partner’s son. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Rocketman” HH½
A fantasy story of Elton John’s early years as a singer and entertainer. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” HHH
Max’s life has changed a lot. Katie is married and has a baby. Max decides he needs to clear his head, so he goes to a ranch where he meets a tough, no-nonsense dog named Rooster. The other pets have various missions they are working on. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Lexington Cinema
“Shaft” HH
John Shaft Jr. enlists the help of his father, John Shaft Sr., and grand-uncle, John Shaft I, to find the killer of his best friend. Rated R.
Showing: AMC Classic 10
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” HHH
Spider-Man must save the world. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Liberty Theatre, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Stuber” HH
Stu, an Uber driver and a detective team up to find a terrorist. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Toy Story 4” HHH
The toys along with their new child, Bonnie, go on a road trip. The toys are trying to teach Forky, the newest member of the gang, how to embrace being a toy. In the meantime, Woody runs into his old friend, Bo Peep. Rated G.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Liberty Theatre, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Wild Rose” HHH½
Rose-Lynn, a Scottish musician, has a dream, to become a country music star in Nashville. Rated R.
Showing: Aperture
“Yesterday” HH
After recovering from an accident, a man finds himself in an alternate universe where no one has heard of The Beatles. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema, AMC Classic 10