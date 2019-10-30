Capsule reviews of movies in local theaters
“Abominable” HH
A Yeti searches for his family with the help of human friends. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18
“Ad Astra” HHH
Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is an astronaut searching for his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) who went missing 30 years earlier. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Addams Family” HH
An animated version of the creepy, mysterious family. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
“Angel has Fallen” H½
After being framed for trying to assassinate the president, Mike Banning has to circumvent the Secret Service and FBI to clear his name and find out what is really going on. Gerard Butler, Piper Perabo and Morgan Freeman star. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Arctic Dogs” HH
Swifty is a courier dog who dreams of becoming a member of the Top Dogs, the best courier service. He delivers a package to a mysterious and meets an evil genius who is plotting to take over the world. Featuring the voices of Angelica Huston, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, and Heidi Klum. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Liberty Theatre, RED Cinema
“Black and Blue” HH
A young black, female police officer in New Orleans records the murder of a drug dealer on her body cam. The killers are corrupt police officers. She and a trusted confidant must get away from the officers and the other criminals. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, Two Rivers Cinema
“By the Grace of God” HH
Three men who were abused by a priest get together to break the silence that allowed the priest to continue. It is based on the conviction of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon, France for hiding the truth about a priest. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture
“Countdown” HH
A new app tells a woman that she has three days to live. She has to figure out what is going on and how to save her life. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema
“The Current War: Directors Cut” HH
The story of the conflict between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse over whose method of electricity would be used. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18
“Downton Abbey” HH½
A continuation of the popular television series, it is the story of the wealthy Crawley family, the owners of an English estate in the early part of the 20th century. The king and queen are coming for a visit, and things at the castle are in an uproar. Rated PG.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Fantastic Fungi” HH
A documentary about fungi and all the positive things it can do for humankind. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture
“Gemini Man” HH
A hitman (Will Smith) is pursued by a younger version of himself (also Will Smith). He must find out who is trying to kill him. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18
“Good Boys” HHH
Three sixth-grade boys skip school and end up with a cache of drugs from a group of teenage girls who chase them. All the while, they are trying to get home in time for a party. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Harriet” HH
The story of Harriet Tubman, the conductor on the Underground Railroad, and her work freeing slaves and getting them to the North. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“Hustlers” HH
A group of former strippers look for revenge on their former clients, wealthy Wall Street power-brokers. Stars Jennifer Lopez. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace, RED Cinema
“Joker” HH
Joaquin Phoenix plays the Clown Prince of Crime in this controversial drama, which looks at his origin story. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Two Rivers Cinema
“Judy” HH½
A biography of Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger) in London in late 1968 for a series of concerts. Rated PG-13.
Showing: RED Cinema, Liberty Theatre
“The Lighthouse” HHH
Two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, and Robert Pattinson). Living on a remote island in the 1890s Rated R.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18
“Motherless Brooklyn” HH
A private detective in 1950s New York searches for the killer of his friend and mentor. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” HHH
Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, has dreams of becoming a wrestler. He meets Tyler (Shia LeBouf), a small-time crook and together they start on an adventure to get Zak to a wrestling school. Along the way, they convince Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), who has her own back-story, to join them. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins” HH
A documentary of Texas journalist Molly Ivins, who took on corruption wherever she saw it. Not rated.
Showing: RED Cinema
“Terminator: Dark Fate” HH
Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) must help Grace (Mackenzie Davis), a soldier from the future, save humanity from a more advanced cyborg (Gabriel Luna) who is trying to kill a young woman (Natalia Reyes). Arnold Schwarzenegger also appears as the T-800 from Sarah’s past. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema
“Zombieland: Double Tap” HH½
Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock try to fight off zombies and deal with other surviors. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, RED Cinema
