“Abominable” HH
A Yeti searches for his family with the help of human friends. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, Lexington Cinema
“Ad Astra” HHH
Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is an astronaut searching for his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) who went missing 30 years earlier. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Addams Family” HH
An animated version of the creepy, mysterious family. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema, Liberty Theatre
“Angel has Fallen” H½
After being framed for trying to assassinate the president, Mike Banning has to circumvent the Secret Service and FBI to clear his name and find out what is really going on. Gerard Butler, Piper Perabo and Morgan Freeman star. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Angry Birds Movie 2” HH
The birds and the pigs tangle again. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Black and Blue” HH
A young black, female police officer in New Orleans records the murder of a drug dealer on her body cam. The killers are corrupt police officers. She and a trusted confidant must get away from the officers and the other criminals. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, Two Rivers Cinema
“Countdown” HH
A new app tells a woman that she has three days to live. She has to figure out what is going on and how to save her life. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, RED Cinema
“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” HH
Dora and her friends search for her parents and try to solve the mystery of the Lost City of Gold. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Downton Abbey” HH½
A continuation of the popular television series, it is the story of the wealthy Crawley family, the owners of an English estate in the early part of the 20th century. The king and queen are coming for a visit, and things at the castle are in an uproar. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Fantastic Fungi” HH
A documentary about fungi and all the positive things it can do for humankind. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” HH½
The scene-stealing supporting characters from the “Fast & Furious” franchise get their own movie, full of bickering, action, and fighting Idris Elba. Rated PG-13
Showing: Marketplace
“First Love (Hatsukoi)” HH
A young boxer and a female escort get involved with drug smuggling one night. Not rated.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Gemini Man” HH
A hitman (Will Smith) is pursued by a younger version of himself (also Will Smith). He must find out who is trying to kill him. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Hustlers” HH
A group of former strippers look for revenge on their former clients, wealthy Wall Street power-brokers. Stars Jennifer Lopez. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“It Chapter Two” HH
The members of the Loser’s Club have grown up and moved away until something summons them back to town. Rated R.
Showing: Lexington Cinema
“Joker” HH
Joaquin Phoenix plays the Clown Prince of Crime in this controversial drama, which looks at his origin story. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Judy” HH½
A biography of Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger) in London in late 1968 for a series of concerts. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” HH½
Linda Ronstadt rose in the recording industry from a ‘60s folk and back-up singer to a superstar. Interviews with such other singers and music industry figures as Bonnie Raitt, Don Henley, Dolly Parton and David Geffen are included. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture
“The Lion King” HH½
A lion prince learns about responsibility after his father, the lion king, is killed. Live action/CGI remake of the Disney cartoon. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) are working on the getting ready for Aurora’s upcoming marriage to Prince Phillip, but things begin to take a strange turn. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, RED Cinema
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” HHH½
A fading actor and his sidekick/stuntman/chauffeur (Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt) struggle in the movie business in 1969, the year that changed Hollywood. Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” HHH
Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, has dreams of becoming a wrestler. He meets Tyler (Shia LeBouf), a small-time crook and together they start on an adventure to get Zak to a wrestling school. Along the way, they convince Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), who has her own back-story, to join them. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Rambo: Last Blood” HH
Rambo is out for revenge in his final mission. Rated R.
Showing: Lexington Cinema
“Ready or Not” H
A newlywed joins her husband’s strange family in a terrifying game of survival. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” HH
A group of teenagers discover a book of scary stories written by a girl who knows terrible secrets. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Classic 10
“The Silence of the Lambs” HHHH
Clarice Starling, a young FBI agent (Jodie Foster) turns to Hannibal Lecter, a convicted murderer, who cannibalized his victims, to search for a serial killer. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Western Stars” HH½
Bruce Springsteen in concert featuring his album Western Stars. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18
“Where’s My Roy Cohn?” HH
Roy Cohn was a fixture in the political world of the United States. He mentored assisted politicians from Joseph McCarthy to Donald trump. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Aperture
“Zombieland: Double Tap” HH½
Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock try to fight off zombies and deal with other surviors. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Two Rivers Cinema, Starmount, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema, Liberty Theatre
