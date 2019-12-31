Capsule reviews

of movies

in local theaters

“1917” HHHH

During World War I, two British Army soldiers are assigned to take a message deep behind enemy lines to stop fellow British soldiers from walking into a trap. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18

21 Bridges” HH½

An NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) searches for cop killers and finds a conspiracy. Rated R.

Showing: Marketplace

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½

Tom Hanks is Mr. Rogers, the legendary children’s television host. Matthew Rhys plays a cynical, investigative reporter assigned to write a story on him, but thinks that he is above writing about a guy who hosts a children’s TV show. As the interview goes on, things begin to change. Rated PG.

Showing: AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema

“Bombshell” HHH

Three women journalists at Fox News take on Roger Ailes, the president of Fox News and the toxic work environment that he allowed. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12

“Cats” HH½

The cats have to decide who is going Heaviside and come back to a new life. Rated PG.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema

Dark Waters” HH

An attorney takes on a powerful chemical company for environmental damage. Rated PG-13

Showing: RED Cinema

Ford v Ferrari” HHH½

Veteran car builder Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles work to develop a race car for Ford that can take on Ferrari at the 24-hour LeMans race in 1966. Rated PG-13.

Showing: RED Cinema

Frozen 2” HH½

In order to save her kingdom, Elsa and her friends have to find the origin of her powers. Rated PG.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10

The Good Liar” HH

A con man (Ian McKellen) meets a widow (Helen Mirren) online. She invites him into her home and life, but things are not turning out the way he had planned. Rated R.

Showing: Marketplace

The Grudge” HH

After a woman murders her family in their home, the house is possessed by a violent spirit. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema

“Joker” HH

Joaquin Phoenix plays the Clown Prince of Crime in this controversial drama, which looks at his origin story. Rated R.

Showing: Marketplace

Jumanji: The Next Level” HH

The players come back to rescue one of their friends. Rated PG-13.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Liberty Theatre

The Kingmaker” HH

A documentary about Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Phillippines. Rated R.

Showing: Aperture

Knives Out” HHH½

A mystery novelist is murdered, and there is no lack of family and friends for the detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), to suspect. Also stars Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Rated PG-13.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema

Little Women” HHHH

Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about four sisters coming of age following the Civil War. Rated PG.

Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH

Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) are working on the getting ready for Aurora’s upcoming marriage to Prince Phillip, but things begin to take a strange turn. Rated PG.

Showing: Marketplace

“Midway” HH

The Battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942, was a pivotal event for the U.S. Navy, coming just six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Rated PG-13.

Showing: Marketplace

“Parasite” HH

The son of a Chinese family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family. Rated R

Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema

Playing With Fire” HH

A crew of firefighters is no match for three kids and a dog. Rated PG.

Showing: Marketplace

Queen & Slim” HH

An African American couple in Cleveland has a run-in with a white police officer. The situation escalates and the officer is killed. They take off, headed to Florida and then Cuba. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema

Richard Jewell” HH

Richard Jewell, a security guard, was suspected of planting a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Directed by Clint Eastwood. Rated R.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema

Spies in Disguise” HHH

The world’s greatest spy is tuned into a pigeon and must rely on others to save the world. Rated PG.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” HH

The Resistance fighters who are left take on the first Order troops. Rated PG-13.

Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema, Liberty Theatre

Uncut Gems” HH

Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler) is a jeweler in New York City who is looking to make a big score. Rated R.

Showing: Aperture, AMC Hanes 12, AMC Classic 10, RED Cinema

When Lambs Become Lions” HH

A documentary about a small-time ivory dealer in Kenya and his cousin who look for a lifeline when authorities crack down on the ivory trade. Not rated.

Showing: Aperture

Zombieland: Double Tap” HH½

Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock try to fight off zombies and deal with other survivors. Rated R.

Showing: Marketplace

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Load comments