“1917” HHHH
During World War I, two British Army soldiers are assigned to take a message deep behind enemy lines to stop fellow British soldiers from walking into a trap. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Bad Boys for Life” HH
The Bad Boys, Lowery and Burnett, (Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) try to stop a Miami drug lord. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Birds of Prey” HH
Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) leaves the Joker and joins forces with several of the Superheroes to save a little girl from an evil villain. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Lexington Cinema
“Brahms: The Boy 2” HH
A little boy makes friends with a life-sized doll named Brahms, after his family moves into an old mansion. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12
“The Call of the Wild” HH
A sled dog is lost in the Yukon and must fight for survival. It is based on the Jack London novel. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Lexington Cinema
“Dolittle” H
Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) discovers that he can talk to animals. Also starring Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and Tom Holland. Rated PG.
Showing: AMC Hanes 12, Lexington Cinema
“Emma” HH
A selfish woman interferes in the private lives of her friends in Victorian England. It is based on a Jan Austen book. Rated PG.
Showing: Aperture, Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Fantasy Island” HH
Mr. Roarke is the host of an island resort where dreams turn into nightmares and the guests must solve the mystery to escape. Based on the 1970s television show. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, Lexington Cinema
“Frozen 2” HH½
In order to save her kingdom, Elsa and her friends have to find the origin of her powers. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“Greed” HH
A satirical look at multi-billionaires, the lifestyle they have, and how they make and keep their fortunes. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, RED Cinema
“Impractical Jokers: The Movie” HH
The Jokers hit the road to make amends for a terrible joke from their high school days. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“The Invisible Man” HH
A woman’s abusive ex-boyfriend commits suicide and makes her his beneficiary. The woman is sure she is being haunted and begins to wonder if he is indeed dead. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Lexington Cinema, Starmount
“Jumanji: The Next Level” HH
The players come back to rescue one of their friends. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18, Lexington Cinema
“Just Mercy” HHH½
A civil rights attorney (Michael B. Jordan) works to prove a death row inmate has been wrongly convicted. Based on a true story. Also starring Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Marketplace
“Knives Out” HHH½
A mystery novelist is murdered, and there is no lack of family and friends for the detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to suspect. Also stars Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. Directed by Rian Johnson. Rated PG-13.
Showing: RED Cinema
“The Last Full Measure” HH½
The story of William Pitsenbarger, a U.S. Air Force para-rescueman during the Vietnam War. He made more than 250 missions before being mortally wounded in April 1966 at the age of 21. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Little Women” HHHH
Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about four sisters coming of age following the Civil War. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“My Hero Academia: Heroes” HH
The students from the superhero academy face-off against Nine, the strongest villain. Rated PG-13.
Showing: Grand 18
“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” HH
A documentary about the life of Robbie Robertson and one of the icon bands of the rock era, The Band. Some of the people interviewed are Martin Scorsese, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
“Onward” HH
Two teenage elf brothers go out into the world to see if magic still exists. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema, Liberty Theatre
“Ordinary Love” HH
A couple (Liam Neeson and Leslie Mannville) have to face an uncertain future after the wide is diagnosed with breast cancer. Rated R
Showing: Aperture
“Parasite” HH
The son of a South Korean family who isn’t employed and has few options decides to pose as an English tutor for a wealthy family. It won the 2020 Academy Award for Best Picture. Rated R
Showing: Aperture, RED Cinema
“The Rhythm Section” HHH
After a woman’s family is killed in a plane crash, she embarks on a path of revenge to get the people responsible for the crash. Rated R.
Showing: Marketplace
“Seberg” HH
In the 1960s, the FBI spied on Jean Seberg, the French New Wave icon because of her relationship with Hakim Jamal, a civil rights activist. Rated R.
Showing: AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema
“Sonic the Hedgehog” HHH½
Sonic comes to Earth but an evil scientist wants to find out what makes Sonic so fast, with the help of a police officer he has to escape. Based on the video game. Rated PG.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Lexington Cinema
“Spies in Disguise” HHH
The world’s greatest spy is turned into a pigeon and must rely on others to save the world. Rated PG.
Showing: Marketplace
“The Way Back” HH
A high school basketball coached, battling inner demons, is offered the coaching job at the high school he attended. Rated R.
Showing: Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12, RED Cinema, Starmount, Two Rivers Cinema
