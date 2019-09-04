WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS GIRLS TENNIS Reynolds 8, Carlisle School (Va.) 0

Singles: Lia Blackard def. Margaret Wright 8-3; Caroline Bumgarner def. Olivia Aaron 8-1; Ellie Cameron def. Madelyn Craddock 8-0; McKenna Trull def. Chloe Taylor 8-0; Amelia Thomas def. Allie Craddock 8-0; Ellis Nicholson won by default 1-0.

Doubles: Cameron/Bumgarner def. Wright/Aaron 8-2; Trull/Thomas def. Craddock/Taylor 8-0.

Records: Reynolds 5-1, 1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A; Carlisle 0-1.

Greensboro Day 9, Westchester 0

Singles: Kendall Parr (G) def. Dory Keever 8-1. Merrit Korbus (G) def. Emma Whitlock 8-4. Caroline Ross (G) def. Kate Leonard 8-0. Caroline Rainosek (G) def. Ava Apple 8-0. Lauren Love (G) def. Sofia Chodri 8-0. Celia Funderburk (G) def. Olivia Beaver 8-0.

Doubles: Merrit Korbus and Caroline Poss (G) def. Dory Keever and Emma Whitlock 8-2. Hanes Robinson and Laurenove (G) def. Kate Leonard and Ava Apple 8-0. Celia Funderburk and Sara McCorkle (G) def. Sofia Chodri and Claire Smith 8-0.

VOLLEYBALL West Forsyth 3, North Davidson 0

Scores: 25-10, 25-8, 25-11.

Records: West Forsyth 5-2; North Davidson 1-5.

Trinity 3, Thomasville 0

Scores: 25-17, 26-24, 25-16.

Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 11 kills, 6 blocks; Jada Gainey 16 digs.

Records: Thomasville 2-6.

Glenn 3, Ragsdale 1

Scores: Glenn 25-18, Glenn 25-15, Ragsdale 25-22, Glenn 25-23.

Mount Tabor 3, East Forsyth 1

Scores: MT 29-27, MT 25-14, EF 25-20, MT 25-22.

Records: Mount Tabor 1-5; East Forsyth 1-5.

BOYS SOCCER Oak Grove 1, Lexington 0

Goals: Noah Baab. Assists: Brian Sandoval. Saves: Oak Grove (Gabe Rodriguez) 6.

GIRLS GOLF At Forsyth CC, par 36

Team scores: Wesleyan 129, Forsyth Country Day 138, Bishop McGuinness 162.

Individual leaders: 1. Marcie Burcham (W) 37; 2. Gabriela Cruz (W) 39; 3. Sophie Scherer (FCDS) 44; T4. Ava Gutshall (FCDS), Laney Wessels (BM)45; 6. Ana Calderon (FCDS) 49; 7. Rae Klosterman (FCDS) 50; 8. Molly Jardina (W) 53; 9. Eliza Ofsanko (BM) 54; 10. Emmalie Spry (W) 55.

At Starmount

Team scores: Reynolds 149, Grimsley 160

Individual leaders: 1. Becca Connolly (R) 37; 2. Caroline Witte (G) 43; 3. Merrick Semans (R) 46; 4. Blake Fuquay (G) 51; T5. Kate Bland (R) 66; Isabella Romine (G) 66.

At Jamestown GC, par 36

Team scores: Southwest Guilford 167, East Forsyth 173, Ragsdale 183.

Individual leaders: 1. Caroline Isaacson (R) 39; 2. Natashia Humphrey (SWG) 48; 3. Chloe Allen (EF) 55; 4. Carolyn Adams (SWG) 57; T5. Madison Gregory (EF); Marissa Miller (EF) 59.

