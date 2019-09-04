WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS GIRLS TENNIS Reynolds 8, Carlisle School (Va.) 0
Singles: Lia Blackard def. Margaret Wright 8-3; Caroline Bumgarner def. Olivia Aaron 8-1; Ellie Cameron def. Madelyn Craddock 8-0; McKenna Trull def. Chloe Taylor 8-0; Amelia Thomas def. Allie Craddock 8-0; Ellis Nicholson won by default 1-0.
Doubles: Cameron/Bumgarner def. Wright/Aaron 8-2; Trull/Thomas def. Craddock/Taylor 8-0.
Records: Reynolds 5-1, 1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A; Carlisle 0-1.
Greensboro Day 9, Westchester 0
Singles: Kendall Parr (G) def. Dory Keever 8-1. Merrit Korbus (G) def. Emma Whitlock 8-4. Caroline Ross (G) def. Kate Leonard 8-0. Caroline Rainosek (G) def. Ava Apple 8-0. Lauren Love (G) def. Sofia Chodri 8-0. Celia Funderburk (G) def. Olivia Beaver 8-0.
Doubles: Merrit Korbus and Caroline Poss (G) def. Dory Keever and Emma Whitlock 8-2. Hanes Robinson and Laurenove (G) def. Kate Leonard and Ava Apple 8-0. Celia Funderburk and Sara McCorkle (G) def. Sofia Chodri and Claire Smith 8-0.
VOLLEYBALL West Forsyth 3, North Davidson 0
Scores: 25-10, 25-8, 25-11.
Records: West Forsyth 5-2; North Davidson 1-5.
Trinity 3, Thomasville 0
Scores: 25-17, 26-24, 25-16.
Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 11 kills, 6 blocks; Jada Gainey 16 digs.
Records: Thomasville 2-6.
Glenn 3, Ragsdale 1
Scores: Glenn 25-18, Glenn 25-15, Ragsdale 25-22, Glenn 25-23.
Mount Tabor 3, East Forsyth 1
Scores: MT 29-27, MT 25-14, EF 25-20, MT 25-22.
Records: Mount Tabor 1-5; East Forsyth 1-5.
BOYS SOCCER Oak Grove 1, Lexington 0
Goals: Noah Baab. Assists: Brian Sandoval. Saves: Oak Grove (Gabe Rodriguez) 6.
GIRLS GOLF At Forsyth CC, par 36
Team scores: Wesleyan 129, Forsyth Country Day 138, Bishop McGuinness 162.
Individual leaders: 1. Marcie Burcham (W) 37; 2. Gabriela Cruz (W) 39; 3. Sophie Scherer (FCDS) 44; T4. Ava Gutshall (FCDS), Laney Wessels (BM)45; 6. Ana Calderon (FCDS) 49; 7. Rae Klosterman (FCDS) 50; 8. Molly Jardina (W) 53; 9. Eliza Ofsanko (BM) 54; 10. Emmalie Spry (W) 55.
At Starmount
Team scores: Reynolds 149, Grimsley 160
Individual leaders: 1. Becca Connolly (R) 37; 2. Caroline Witte (G) 43; 3. Merrick Semans (R) 46; 4. Blake Fuquay (G) 51; T5. Kate Bland (R) 66; Isabella Romine (G) 66.
At Jamestown GC, par 36
Team scores: Southwest Guilford 167, East Forsyth 173, Ragsdale 183.
Individual leaders: 1. Caroline Isaacson (R) 39; 2. Natashia Humphrey (SWG) 48; 3. Chloe Allen (EF) 55; 4. Carolyn Adams (SWG) 57; T5. Madison Gregory (EF); Marissa Miller (EF) 59.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.