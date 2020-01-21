Shame for our nation
Unlike many of President Trump’s followers, I took his advice and read the transcript. I see very clearly what he tried to do.
So did several of the government employees who heard his call and then stepped forward to alert the nation.
Nearly every official who has been willing to speak on the record, under oath, has confirmed the view that Trump hoped to fix the next election by creating a fake Joe/Hunter Biden narrative.
In the meantime, Trump prevented “first-hand witnesses” — members of his administration — from testifying, then complained that the House heard from no first-hand witnesses. He also complained that the House trial was unfair — even though it wasn’t a trial and he could have testified on his own behalf.
And his last line of defense against the charges is, “So what?” Trump essentially believes that impeachment doesn’t exist, no matter what he does. He’s a king.
Yes, Democrats were on the lookout for reasons to impeach him since before he took office. I don’t know why that’s surprising; they knew who he was. They knew the day would come. He did nothing to avoid it.
Senate Republicans will likely turn a blind eye. Trump will claim he’s been exonerated. That will be another among a long list of his lies and a stain on our nation.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
Shooting event
In response to the Jan. 19 letter “Distressing development,” I would ask the writer if she is aware of the Dec. 29, 2019, shooting event in the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas.
A man armed with a shotgun loaded with buckshot entered the church and began to shoot members of the congregation, killing one and wounding severely a second member who later died. A third member who was armed with a weapon to respond to incidents like this was able to take out the shooter within 6 seconds, preventing what could have been a major loss of life among the 200+ churchgoers.
I do not know if this brave church member felt he was appointed by God, but I am certain the surviving members of the church were very happy this “dangerous” man was present in the church that day.
Michael K. Griffin
Winston-Salem
Call everyone
The idea of calling Hunter Biden to President Trump’s impeachment trial is ridiculous. So I say Democrats should agree to it.
Democrats should say, “Sure, call Hunter, call Joe Biden. But we get to call former national security advisor John Bolton, Vice President Mike Pence, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Trump friend Lev Parnas and anyone else President Trump has blocked — and while we’re at it, let’s hear from the president himself.”
Call everyone. Let’s air it all out. Let the Republicans humiliate themselves by asking their conspiracy theory questions while the Bidens snicker at them and set the record straight. Let the public see the Republicans hoot and holler to distract their attention from Trump and the way he’s abused his office.
I remember when these Keystone Cops tried to smear Hillary Clinton. Sure, let them try the same with the Bidens. I’ll get the popcorn.
Jerry Atkins
Winston-Salem
Weak attempts
Speaking of “bogus legal arguments” (“Trump’s lawyers’ bogus legal arguments,” Jan. 21), the idea that Democrats are trying to undo the 2016 election should be at the very top.
Not a single Democrat has suggested that the election was illegitimate and we need to undo everything that has happened since then. It’s just not there. Such claims from Republicans are weak and simplistic attempts to read minds.
Actually, they’re attempts to slur their political opposites and distract from the facts.
President Trump was impeached on Dec. 18 because of actions he took in 2019. While Republicans deflect, the Democrats are in the here and now.
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
