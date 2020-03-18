The following organizations have notified the Winston-Salem Journal of changes and cancellations because of COVID-19:
The N.C. Zoo is closed indefinitely.
Winston-Salem Writers is suspending workshops, Writer’s Night Out, 4 on 4th and Open Mic until April 20. The suspension does not include Flying South or 10-Minute Play submissions.
The Mental Health Association in Forsyth County is canceling all support group meetings through March 27, the situation will be reassessed at that time. The administrative office will remain open. For more information, call 336-768-3880.
The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem has canceled its Deacon Dash for Down Syndrome scheduled for Saturday, and Victory Day scheduled for April 20th. All other events are indefinitely canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.