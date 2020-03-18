Go, See, Do

The following organizations have notified the Winston-Salem Journal of changes and cancellations because of COVID-19:

The N.C. Zoo is closed indefinitely.

Winston-Salem Writers is suspending workshops, Writer’s Night Out, 4 on 4th and Open Mic until April 20. The suspension does not include Flying South or 10-Minute Play submissions.

The Mental Health Association in Forsyth County is canceling all support group meetings through March 27, the situation will be reassessed at that time. The administrative office will remain open. For more information, call 336-768-3880.

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem has canceled its Deacon Dash for Down Syndrome scheduled for Saturday, and Victory Day scheduled for April 20th. All other events are indefinitely canceled.

