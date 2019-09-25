Multiple Myeloma Support Group: Will meet at noon today at the Cancer Center, Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Conference Room 9A, Winston-Salem. Interested patients, regardless of where they are being treated, caregivers and family are invited for information and interaction with others who are living with MM. For more information, go to www.winstonsalem.support.myeloma.org.
Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
High School Race Relations Panel: Friends Not Foes: Forging Interracial Friendships: 6-8 p.m. today at the Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
E. Vernon F. Glenn: 7 p.m. today Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem, he is the author of “Friday Calls.” Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard: 7:30 p.m. today at Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., Mount Airy. Admission is $15 or annual pass. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org or call 336-786-7998.
