Wildlight Community Yoga Class (gentle): 9:30-10:30 a.m. today at Wildlight Wellness Collective, 612 N Trade St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free or by donation. For more information, call 336-661-8313, or email our@wildlightwellnesscollective.com.
Multiple Myeloma Support Group: Noon today at the Cancer Center, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Conference Room 9A, Winston-Salem. Interested patients, regardless of where they are being treated, caregivers and family members are invited for information and interaction with others who are living with multiple myeloma. For more information, go to www.winstonsalem.support.myeloma.org.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly-dance classes from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Four on Fourth with Local Authors: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. October’s theme is adventure and romance. The authors will be Brian Huey (“Perpetual Trilogy”), Tanner Lutheran (“Detached”), Ann McMan (“Beowulf for Cretins: A Love Story”) and Nancy Naigle (“Christmas Angels”). Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Oooh Bra La La Breast Cancer Awareness Event: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center Lambe Conference Center, 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway, Kernersville. All proceeds will benefit the Think Pink Fund. Free. For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org.
The Friends of the Lewisville Library Annual Fall Book Sale: 6-8 p.m. Thursday (members only); 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewisville Public Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
