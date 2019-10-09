Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

Community Yoga Class: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today at The Atrium of Biotech Place, 575 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Appropriate for all experience and fitness levels. Free. For more information, go to Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/2209171982677711/.

Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

New Winston Museum: 6 p.m. today “Women for the Win: Sports, Gender, and Title IX in Winston-Salem,” panel discussion with Dianne Dailey And Lataya Hilliard-Gray, at Salem College, Huber Theater, Student Center, 601 S. Church St., Winston-Salem. Free.

Live Music with The MMH Honkey Tonk Band: 7-10 p.m. today at the Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite, 10, Winston-Salem.

Team Trivia: 7:30 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.

