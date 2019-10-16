Move and Groove: 10 a.m. today at the Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St. Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-703-3040.
Motivational Marketing: noon-1 p.m. today at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem. An interactive lunch and learn with marketing pointers based on Biblical and business principles. Free. For more information, call 256-398-0039.
South Fork Acoustic Jam: 6-7:30 p.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-659-4305, or go to www.facebook.com/events/298579101093235.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Live Music with The MMH Honkey Tonk Band: 7-10 p.m. today at the Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite, 10, Winston-Salem.
U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Appalachian Theatre, 555 W. King St., Boone. Tickets are free, but are required and can be obtained at www.etix.com/ticket/v/15476/appalachian-theatre.
Tony Brown’s Homecoming Celebration: Thursday through Sunday. For venues, times and more information, go to www.stokesarts.org/tonybrown.
Fall Bazaar: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the 14th Street Recreation Center, 2020 E. 14th St., Winston-Salem, There will be vendors, food trucks, crafts, clothes and information booths.
