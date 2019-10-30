Wildlight Community Yoga Class (gentle): 9:30-10:30 a.m. today at Wildlight Wellness Collective, 612 N Trade St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free or by donation. For more information, call 336-661-8313, or email our@wildlightwellnesscollective.com.
Angel Bear Yoga: Halloween Adventure: 11 a.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Admission included with museum admission and free for Kaleideum members. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Adult coloring: 1:30-4 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
Halloween Party: 4:30-5:30 p.m. today at Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Coronation: The Enchanted Courtyard of Dreams: 7 p.m. today at the K.R. Williams Auditorium, Winston-Salem State University. Part of WSSU homecoming, Miss WSSU and the 46th Mr. WSSU will be crowned. Free.
Team Trivia: 7:30 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Moving Forward: Coping with Suicide Loss: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. A brief intake interview is required. For more information, call 336-331-1333, or go to www.trellissupport.org.
