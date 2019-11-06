Go, See, Do

Wildlight Community Yoga Class (gentle): 9:30-10:30 a.m. today at Wildlight Wellness Collective, 612 N Trade St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free or by donation. For more information, call 336-661-8313, or email our@wildlightwellnesscollective.com.

South Fork Acoustic Jam: 6-7:30 p.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-659-4305, or go to www.facebook.com/events/298579101093235.

Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.

Live Music with The MMH Honky Tonk Band: 7-10 p.m. today at the Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite, 10, Winston-Salem.

James E. Johnson, PhD: 7 p.m. today at the Community Center, Smith Saal at Salemtowne, 190 Moravian Way Drive, Winston-Salem. Simulation Training to Enhance Surgery: Improving Patient Care in North Carolina and Around the World. To register: email joinus@salemtowne.org or call 336-714-2157.

Team Trivia: 7:30 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.

Potluck Jam: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Enjoy an evening with food and music. You may bring your instrument/s and play along. Feel free to bring a dish to share. Free. To register, call 336-748-0217.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments