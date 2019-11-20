Multiple Myeloma Support Group: Will meet at noon today at the Cancer Center, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Conference Room 9A, Winston-Salem. Interested patients, regardless of where they are being treated, caregivers and family members are invited for information and interaction with others who are living with multiple myeloma. The group will not meet in December. For more information, go to www.winstonsalem.support.myeloma.org.
24 Hours of Climate Reality with David Rodwell: Every half hour 6-11 p.m. today; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at Aperture Cinema, 311 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.realityhub.climaterealityproject.org/events/item/348/45378.
South Fork Acoustic Jam: 6-7:30 p.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-659-4305, or go to www.facebook.com/events/298579101093235.
Team Trivia: 7:30 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Understanding Safety Net Services in Forsyth County: Defining the Federal and Local Government’s Response: 12:15-1:15 p.m. Thursday in the Colhoun Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., Winston-Salem. Victor Isler, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, will be the speaker. Free; bring your lunch if you like. Beverages will be provided. For more information, call 336-918-7839 or go to www.stpaulswinstonsalem.org/category/allposts/
