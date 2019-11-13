Go, See, Do

Branson Country Christmas: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Featuring The Ozark Jubilee. Admission is $33. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7998.

Community Yoga Class: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today at The Atrium of Biotech Place, 575 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Appropriate for all experience and fitness levels. Free. For more information, go to Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/2209171982677711/

Veterans Job Fair: 1-4 p.m. today at Goodwill Workforce Development Center, 2701 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. Military veterans will have priority access from 1-2 p.m., then, the fair will be open to the public. Area employers will be conducting on-site interviews to fill open positions. For more information, call 336-724-3621, Ext. 1212 or go to www.goodwillvetservices.org.

Lovin’ the Belly: Belly-dance classes from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.

“Last Tower to Heaven”: 7:30 p.m. today at the Southside Beer Garden, 2108 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Jacob Paul, an author, will be reading from his novel “Last Tower to Heaven.”

