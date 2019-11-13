Branson Country Christmas: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Featuring The Ozark Jubilee. Admission is $33. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7998.
Community Yoga Class: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today at The Atrium of Biotech Place, 575 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Appropriate for all experience and fitness levels. Free. For more information, go to Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/2209171982677711/
Veterans Job Fair: 1-4 p.m. today at Goodwill Workforce Development Center, 2701 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. Military veterans will have priority access from 1-2 p.m., then, the fair will be open to the public. Area employers will be conducting on-site interviews to fill open positions. For more information, call 336-724-3621, Ext. 1212 or go to www.goodwillvetservices.org.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly-dance classes from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
“Last Tower to Heaven”: 7:30 p.m. today at the Southside Beer Garden, 2108 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Jacob Paul, an author, will be reading from his novel “Last Tower to Heaven.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.