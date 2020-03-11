Community Yoga Class: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Atrium of Biotech Place, 575 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, the class is appropriate for all experience and fitness levels. Free. For more information, go to Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/2209171982677711/.
India From an Intimate Distance: Photographs by Greg Vore: Reception 6-9 p.m. today at the Wherehouse Art Hotel, 211 E. Third St., W-Salem. For more information, go to www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Free Lunch & Learn for Caregivers: 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. Dr. Edward Shaw, the founder and former director of the Wake Forest Memory Counseling Program, will speak on “The Eight Central Needs of Dementia Care Partners.” Lunch will be provided by Age With Grace and ComForCare Home Care. Seating is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register, call 336-721-6918.
Sing Into Spring: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, a fundraiser for the Triad Choral Society. It will be held at First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St., Kernersville. Silent auction bidding begins at 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 and bidding ends at 8:15. The society will perform. Tickets are $20 and are available at events.htcs@gmail.com or calling 919-806-6531.
