Brain Awareness Day: 9 a.m.-noon today at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is included with museum admission and free for Kaleideum members. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Be A Surgeon For A Day: 5 to 7 p.m. today at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Lambe Conference Center, 1750 Kernersville Medical Center Parkway. Learn about the benefits of robotic surgery. The free community event will allow participants to test out the new da Vinci robot by sitting in the surgeon’s seat and maneuvering the robot’s arms through a simulated activity. For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/.
Wednesday Creative Writers’ Club: 6 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. The group will discuss various types of creative literature, including poetry, short stories, novels, memoirs, essays and scripts. Participants will have the opportunity to share their work it they desire. Bring what you are currently working on to the first meeting. The club is free, but a $2 donation is suggested for the instructor’s time and gas.
READWS Information Session: READWS, Read Write Spell, needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students. An information session for people interested in learning more about the program will be held at noon March 10 at READWS, 875 W. Fifth St. Winston-Salem. For more information, or to register, email in-fo@readws.org or call 336-779-1300.
Free Lunch & Learn for Caregivers: 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. Dr. Edward Shaw, the founder and former director of the Wake Forest Memory Counseling Program, will speak on “The Eight Central Needs of Dementia Care Partners.” Lunch will be provided by Age With Grace and ComForCare Home Care. Seating is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register, call 336-721-6918.
