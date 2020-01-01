Kwanzaa Day Seven: 11 a.m. today at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1016 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. There will an Emancipation Day Service and the closing. The speaker will be the Rev. Kendall Jones of New Bethel Baptist Church. The honorees will be High School Scholarship Recipients. The theme is Imani (Faith). The sponsor is the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emancipation Association. For more information, call 336-416-1428.
Friday Night Fundraiser Supper: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road. The menu will be breakfast fare — tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, biscuits, gravy and baked apples. The cost is $8 per person. Proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.