Community Yoga Class: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today at The Atrium of Biotech Place, 575 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Appropriate for all experience and fitness levels. Free. For more information, go to Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/2209171982677711/.
Way Back Wednesday: 2:30-4 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Paul McCraw, a retired history teacher. Free. For more information or to register, call 336-748-0217.
“The Intuitionist” by Colson Whitehead: 6:30 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., Number 110, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
High Country Writers Meeting: 10 a.m. Thursday at the Watauga County Library, 140 Queen St., Boone. The speaker will be Paulette Marty. For more information, go to www.highcountrywriters.org.
Interfaith Candlelight Vigil for Peace: 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. Local faith leaders will lead prayers of peace. Candles will be lit as a symbol of hope in darkness.
