Go, See, Do

Wildlight Community Yoga Class (gentle): 9:30-10:30 a.m. today at Wildlight Wellness Collective, 612 N Trade St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free or by donation. For more information, call 336-661-8313, or email our@wildlightwellnesscollective.com.

Storytime: 10:30 a.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-747-1471.

Fellowship and Adult Coloring: 1:30-4 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Enjoy games, cards, snacks and fun. Free. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.

David Zucchino: 6:30 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. Zucchino is the author of “Wilmington’s Lie.” Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.

Live Music with The MMH Honkey Tonk Band: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday at the Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite, 10, Midway.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: Today, for beginners, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; for non-beginners, 8:30-9:30 p.m. at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. A partner is not required. Allen Berryhill is the instructor. The cost is $20 for four weeks. For more information, call 336-659-4305.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

