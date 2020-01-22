Go, See, Do

4 on 4th with Local Authors: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Four local writers, Rachael Brooks, Bernie Brown, Spencer K. M. Brown, and Mary Ann Claud will read from their books. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.

Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.

Live Music with The MMH Honkey Tonk Band: 7-10 p.m. today at Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite, 10, Midway.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: Today at 7:30 p.m. for beginners and 8:30 p.m. for non-beginners. The classes are held at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road. A partner is not required. Allen Berryhill is the instructor. The cost is $20 for four weeks. For more information, call 336-659-4305.

Moving Forward: Coping with Suicide Loss: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121,Winston-Salem. A brief intake interview is required. For more information, call 336-331-1333, or go to www.trellissupport.org.





