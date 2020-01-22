4 on 4th with Local Authors: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Four local writers, Rachael Brooks, Bernie Brown, Spencer K. M. Brown, and Mary Ann Claud will read from their books. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Live Music with The MMH Honkey Tonk Band: 7-10 p.m. today at Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite, 10, Midway.
Ballroom Dance Lessons: Today at 7:30 p.m. for beginners and 8:30 p.m. for non-beginners. The classes are held at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road. A partner is not required. Allen Berryhill is the instructor. The cost is $20 for four weeks. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Moving Forward: Coping with Suicide Loss: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121,Winston-Salem. A brief intake interview is required. For more information, call 336-331-1333, or go to www.trellissupport.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.