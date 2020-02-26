Wildlight Community Yoga Class (gentle): 9:30-10:30 a.m. today at Wildlight Wellness Collective, 612 N Trade St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free or by donation. For more information, call 336-661-8313, or email our@wildlightwellnesscollective.com.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Open Mic Night at Footnote: 6:30 p.m. today at Footnote Coffee and Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 120, Winston-Salem. Local musicians will play covers and original songs. Free. For more information, go to www.triadopenmic.blogspot.com.
The Complete String Quartets of Beethoven (Part 1): The Elias String Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at the Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University campus, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $5-$36. Reservations are available at www.click4tix.com/secrest/elias or 336-758-5757.
