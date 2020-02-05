Go, See, Do

Veterans Coffee: 8:30 a.m. today at the Richard Childress Racing special event room, 425 Industrial Drive, Welcome. Donations of new or slightly used children’s coats to be given to the Salvation Army’s “Give A Kid A Coat” campaign are requested. A veterans’ coffee will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sagebrush Steakhouse, 1562 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville. The veterans coffee events are hosted by Trellis Supportive Care. For more information, call Don Timmons, 336-331-1309.

Wildlight Community Yoga Class (gentle): 9:30-10:30 a.m. today at Wildlight Wellness Collective, 612 N Trade St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free or by donation. For more information, call 336-661-8313, or email our@wildlightwellnesscollective.com.

Adult Coloring and Fellowship: 1:30-4 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Enjoy games, cards, snacks and fun. Free. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.

World Read Aloud Day Storytime: 4 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.

South Fork Acoustic Jam: 6-7:30 p.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-659-4305, or go to www.facebook.com/events/298579101093235.

Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.

