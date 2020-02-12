Go, See, Do

Wildlight Community Yoga Class (gentle): 9:30-10:30 a.m. today at Wildlight Wellness Collective, 612 N Trade St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free or by donation. For more information, call 336-661-8313, or email our@wildlightwellnesscollective.com.

Storytime: 10:30 a.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-747-1471.

Fellowship and Adult Coloring: 1:30-4 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Enjoy games, cards, snacks and fun. Free. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.

Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: Today, for beginners, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; for non-beginners, 8:30-9:30 p.m. at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. A partner is not required. Allen Berryhill is the instructor. The cost is $20 for four weeks. For more information, call 336-659-4305.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”: 7:30 p.m. today through Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $12-$25. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.ltofws.org.

Forsyth County 4-H Plant Sale: Vegetables, fruits, berries, herbs and flowers are available. Bluebird houses are also available. To place an online order, go to http://forsyth.cc/CES/4-H/article.aspx?NewsID=24978. Order deadline is Friday.The plants will available for pick-up from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 3 at the Forsyth County Agricultural Building, 1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem. Proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the Forsyth County 4-H Scholarship fund to support 4-H project work, leadership events, and camp. For more information call 336-703-2850.

