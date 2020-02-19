Go, See, Do

Adult Coloring and Fellowship: 1:30-4 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Enjoy games, cards, snacks and fun. Free. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.

South Fork Acoustic Jam: 6-7:30 p.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-659-4305, or go to www.facebook.com/events/298579101093235.

Book Launch: 6:30 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. John Oksanish will launch his new book, “Vitruvian Man: Rome Under Construction.” Oksanish is an associate professor in the Department of Classical Languages at Wake Forest University. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: Today: Beginners at 7:30 p.m.; non-beginners at 8:30 p.m. at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. A partner is not required. Allen Berryhill is the instructor. The cost is $20 for four weeks. For more information, call 336-659-4305.

Team Trivia: 7:30 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.

